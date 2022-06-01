A Million Monarchs

Boudoir photography studios
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$73K - $262K
Units as of 2021
1 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About A Million Monarchs

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Photography & Video Services, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
Founded
2016
Parent Company
A Million Monarchs Franchising
Leadership
Marina LaBaff, Founder

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Instagram
Corporate Address
2 Main St.
Massena, NY 13662

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a A Million Monarchs franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$72,735 - $262,100
Net Worth Requirement
$25,000
Cash Requirement
$20,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
19 hours
Classroom Training
22 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Updated: February 8th, 2021
