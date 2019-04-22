A Perfect 10 Nail and Beauty Bar
Nail salon serving beer and wine
About
Founded

2011

Franchising Since

2019 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

2040 W. Main St., #214
Rapid City, SD 57702

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$130,250 - $217,000

Net-worth Requirement

$29,900

Liquid Cash Requirement

$29,900

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$29,900 - $29,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5.5%

Ad Royalty Fee

to 1%

Financing Options

A Perfect 10 Nail and Beauty Bar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Grand Opening

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Social media

On-The-Job Training:

20 hours

Classroom Training:

13 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

7 - 10

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $130,250 High - $217,000
Units
+20.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +20.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

