About
Founded

2011

Franchising Since

2013 (5 Years)

Corporate Address

5390 Los Monteros
Yorba Linda, CA 92887

CEO

Bryan Weinstein

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$36,950 - $50,070

Net-worth Requirement

$23,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$23,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8%

Financing Options

Bar-B-Clean has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Veteran Incentives

15% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

8 hours

Classroom Training:

8 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

1

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $36,950 High - $50,070
Units
+26.1%+6 UNITS (1 Year) +262.5%+21 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: August 1st, 2018
