Bar-B-Clean

Barbecue cleaning
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$37K - $50K
Units as of 2022
24 27% over 3 years
Founded in 2011, Bar-B-Clean offers commercial and residential clients cleaning services that are convenient and affordable. To clean grills, Bar-B-Clean uses biodegradable, non-toxic cleaning products. These cleaning products may be a better alternative to carcinogenic chemicals that can easily contaminate food. 

The Bar-B-Clean services include a thorough inspection of ignition systems and burners, as well as deep cleaning of the exterior and interior of the grill. Bar B-Clean strives to dissuade mice, cockroaches, and other pests that can live in grills from setting up shop there. Since the company started franchising in 2013, Bar-B-Clean has grown to more than 20 franchise units throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Bar-B-Clean Franchise

Bar-B-Clean franchisees will not only offer barbecue cleaning services to customers, but you will also be part of a fairly non-competitive business. The support of a dynamic Bar-B-Clean team aims to promote healthy living to clients while helping to pioneer the barbecue cleaning industry. A Bar-B-Clean franchise may be a simple business to execute and fun to grow.

The Bar-B-Clean franchise may have a diverse target audience, from homeowners to state parks, apartment communities, hotels, office buildings, timeshares, and homeowners associations. A large population of the country owns a barbecue, which may make every grill owner a prospective customer.

The ideal candidate for a Bar-B-Clean franchisee is ready to build their legacy. They are not afraid of putting in hard work, understand the significance of excellent customer service, and can network and provide incomparable customer service. Franchisees should enjoy working outdoors, meeting new people, making their own schedules, and building their businesses on their own terms. Managing your franchise means you'll have control over your staff and hours.

What Might Make a Bar-B-Clean Franchise a Good Choice?

Bar-B-Clean franchises may incur low overhead costs. Since it is a home-based business, you probably will not need office space or office-related expenses to run your business efficiently. All required equipment should be able to fit in whatever vehicle you choose. Also, the business model has large territories, consisting of tens of thousands of households.

How To Open a Bar-B-Clean Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Bar-B-Clean franchising team questions. 

You'll first fill out a qualification form. Upon review, one of the company's team members may call you to discuss your business goals and background. If your goals align with the company's values, you'll receive their Franchise Disclosure Document that clearly defines the Bar-B-Clean business model, its tools, systems, and resources.

Next, you may be invited for a confirmation day to meet with the company's team at their headquarters in Yorba Linda, California to see real-time operations and receive formal approval of your franchise. After that, you will attend a multi-week training program designed to give you complete confidence to execute the business model before opening your new Bar-B-Clean franchise.

Company Overview

About Bar-B-Clean

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Miscellaneous Services, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2011
Leadership
Bryan Weinstein, President/Founder
Corporate Address
5390 Los Monteros
Yorba Linda, CA 92887
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
2
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
24 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bar-B-Clean franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$36,950 - $50,070
Net Worth Requirement
$23,000
Cash Requirement
$23,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Bar-B-Clean offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Bar-B-Clean has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8 hours
Classroom Training
8 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Updated: December 12th, 2022
