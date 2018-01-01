Beeline Bikes
Mobile bicycle sales, services, and repairs
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
1100 Industrial Rd., #7
San Carlos, CA 94070
Initial Investment ⓘ
$59,500 - $67,450
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000 - $35,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$10,000 - $10,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Beeline Bikes has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1