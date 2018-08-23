Bio-One Inc.
Crime-scene and trauma-scene cleaning
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
5231 S. Quebec St.
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
CEO
Jason OBrien
Initial Investment ⓘ
$80,835 - $124,535
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$125,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$35,000 - $80,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Bio-One Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
10 hours
Classroom Training:
30 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1