As one of the globe’s only crime scene clean-up franchises, Bio-One, which was founded in 2008, offers premiere decontamination and biohazard cleaning services at reasonable costs, restoring homes, buildings, and other spaces to livable conditions following an incident. Since beginning to franchise in 2011, the company has expanded with over 100 franchised locations all across the U.S.

If you’re seeking a franchise opportunity that will make a difference in people’s lives, Bio-One could be the brand for you. As a franchisee, you have the chance to change customers' lives for the better.

Why You May Want to Start a Bio-One Franchise

There are far too many violent crimes committed in America each year. While we are incapable of controlling these numbers, there is a way to help the victims and their families move on with their lives. Nobody dreams of a crime scene market, but as a present-day reality, you can choose to respond productively for the people in your community.

Entering this market with no concrete track record is very difficult. But with Bio-One’s ten-plus years of experience, you can leverage the company’s long-standing national contracts, insurance partners, TPA networks, and proven marketing strategies. You may be poised to become the next big thing in your business circuit with your brand new Bio-One franchise.

What Might Make a Bio-One Franchise a Good Choice?

Multiple times in the past few years, Bio-One has ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

A key benefit of choosing the brand is that you can usually get your franchise up and running as soon as you finish training. Other physical store-based franchise models typically require much more money and time—sometimes up to a year before you can set up shop.

To be part of the Bio-One team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, which will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Open a Bio-One Franchise?

Biological waste cleanup is a complicated term, but franchising with Bio-One may be simple. To learn more about the franchise opportunity, submit an inquiry form. Bio-One may reach out to you and provide the information you need about the business, as well as an overview of your role as a franchisee. All these details will come in a Franchise Disclosure Document, and you must take time to go through it as closely as possible to avoid surprises later on.

Once you have read the Franchise Disclosure Document, Bio-One has reviewed your information, and you both decide to commit to a partnership, you may sign the franchise agreement and pay the initial fees. After that, the company will put you through biohazardous waste disposal training before you are allowed to begin your business. The franchise team will be with you as you prepare for the challenging responsibilities that come with your new Bio-One franchise.