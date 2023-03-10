Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Ranked #381 last year
- Initial investment
-
$105K - $153K
- Units as of 2022
-
125 42.0% over 3 years
As one of the globe’s only crime scene clean-up franchises, Bio-One, which was founded in 2008, offers premiere decontamination and biohazard cleaning services at reasonable costs, restoring homes, buildings, and other spaces to livable conditions following an incident. Since beginning to franchise in 2011, the company has expanded with over 100 franchised locations all across the U.S.
If you’re seeking a franchise opportunity that will make a difference in people’s lives, Bio-One could be the brand for you. As a franchisee, you have the chance to change customers' lives for the better.
Why You May Want to Start a Bio-One Franchise
There are far too many violent crimes committed in America each year. While we are incapable of controlling these numbers, there is a way to help the victims and their families move on with their lives. Nobody dreams of a crime scene market, but as a present-day reality, you can choose to respond productively for the people in your community.
Entering this market with no concrete track record is very difficult. But with Bio-One’s ten-plus years of experience, you can leverage the company’s long-standing national contracts, insurance partners, TPA networks, and proven marketing strategies. You may be poised to become the next big thing in your business circuit with your brand new Bio-One franchise.
What Might Make a Bio-One Franchise a Good Choice?
Multiple times in the past few years, Bio-One has ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
A key benefit of choosing the brand is that you can usually get your franchise up and running as soon as you finish training. Other physical store-based franchise models typically require much more money and time—sometimes up to a year before you can set up shop.
To be part of the Bio-One team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, which will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How Do You Open a Bio-One Franchise?
Biological waste cleanup is a complicated term, but franchising with Bio-One may be simple. To learn more about the franchise opportunity, submit an inquiry form. Bio-One may reach out to you and provide the information you need about the business, as well as an overview of your role as a franchisee. All these details will come in a Franchise Disclosure Document, and you must take time to go through it as closely as possible to avoid surprises later on.
Once you have read the Franchise Disclosure Document, Bio-One has reviewed your information, and you both decide to commit to a partnership, you may sign the franchise agreement and pay the initial fees. After that, the company will put you through biohazardous waste disposal training before you are allowed to begin your business. The franchise team will be with you as you prepare for the challenging responsibilities that come with your new Bio-One franchise.
Company Overview
About Bio-One
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Crime-Scene Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Miscellaneous Services, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 2008
- Parent Company
- Five Star Franchising
- Leadership
- Sandi Ellis, President
- Corporate Address
-
8200 SouthPark Cir., #300
Littleton, CO 80120
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2011 (12 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 8
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 125 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bio-One franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $105,445 - $153,445
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $125,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000 - $80,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $10,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Bio-One has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 10 hours
- Classroom Training
- 30 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Bio-One? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Bio-One landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Bio-One ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
