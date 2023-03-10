Bio-One
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #381 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$105K - $153K
Units as of 2022
125 42.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

As one of the globe’s only crime scene clean-up franchises, Bio-One, which was founded in 2008, offers premiere decontamination and biohazard cleaning services at reasonable costs, restoring homes, buildings, and other spaces to livable conditions following an incident. Since beginning to franchise in 2011, the company has expanded with over 100 franchised locations all across the U.S.

If you’re seeking a franchise opportunity that will make a difference in people’s lives, Bio-One could be the brand for you. As a franchisee, you have the chance to change customers' lives for the better.

Why You May Want to Start a Bio-One Franchise

There are far too many violent crimes committed in America each year. While we are incapable of controlling these numbers, there is a way to help the victims and their families move on with their lives. Nobody dreams of a crime scene market, but as a present-day reality, you can choose to respond productively for the people in your community.   

Entering this market with no concrete track record is very difficult. But with Bio-One’s ten-plus years of experience, you can leverage the company’s long-standing national contracts, insurance partners, TPA networks, and proven marketing strategies. You may be poised to become the next big thing in your business circuit with your brand new Bio-One franchise.

What Might Make a Bio-One Franchise a Good Choice?

Multiple times in the past few years, Bio-One has ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

A key benefit of choosing the brand is that you can usually get your franchise up and running as soon as you finish training. Other physical store-based franchise models typically require much more money and time—sometimes up to a year before you can set up shop.

To be part of the Bio-One team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees, which will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How Do You Open a Bio-One Franchise?

Biological waste cleanup is a complicated term, but franchising with Bio-One may be simple. To learn more about the franchise opportunity, submit an inquiry form. Bio-One may reach out to you and provide the information you need about the business, as well as an overview of your role as a franchisee. All these details will come in a Franchise Disclosure Document, and you must take time to go through it as closely as possible to avoid surprises later on.

Once you have read the Franchise Disclosure Document, Bio-One has reviewed your information, and you both decide to commit to a partnership, you may sign the franchise agreement and pay the initial fees. After that, the company will put you through biohazardous waste disposal training before you are allowed to begin your business. The franchise team will be with you as you prepare for the challenging responsibilities that come with your new Bio-One franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Bio-One

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Crime-Scene Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Miscellaneous Services, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2008
Parent Company
Five Star Franchising
Leadership
Sandi Ellis, President
Corporate Address
8200 SouthPark Cir., #300
Littleton, CO 80120
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2011 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
125 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bio-One franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$105,445 - $153,445
Net Worth Requirement
$125,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $80,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Bio-One has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
10 hours
Classroom Training
30 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Bio-One? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Bio-One landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Bio-One ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #64 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Crime-Scene Cleaning in 2021

Best of the Best
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #107 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Bio-One.

Pirtek

Hydraulic and industrial hose maintenance, repair, and replacement
Ranked #105
Request Info

Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting

Commercial cleaning
Ranked #30
Learn More

Servpro

Fire, water, and other damage cleanup, restoration, and reconstruction
Ranked #8
Learn More

Charter Financial

Note brokerage
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing