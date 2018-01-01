Bounce! Trampoline Sports Franchise
Indoor trampoline park
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
612 Corporate Wy.
Valley Cottage, NY 10989
Initial Investment ⓘ
$926,000 - $1,488,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$800,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$60,000 - $60,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Bounce! Trampoline Sports Franchise has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
50