BumperDoc Franchises
Auto body repair, detailing, window tinting, windshield repair and replacement
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
10731 Treena St., #200
San Diego, CA 92131
CEO
Raymond Wahoff
Initial Investment ⓘ
$151,345 - $290,095
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$40,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$34,995 - $34,995
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
$250/mo.
BumperDoc Franchises has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Additional Training:
As needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 7