California Tortilla
Mexican food
Founded
1995
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
7825 Tuckerman Ln., #214
Potomac, MD 20854
CEO
Robert Phillips
Initial Investment ⓘ
$378,400 - $697,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
California Tortilla has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
200 hours
Classroom Training:
10 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15