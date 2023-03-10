Popularly known as Cal Tort, California Tortilla offers Mexican food services California style. The company may be known as unique, casual, and fast. California Tortilla also often directs their focus on one thing, quality.

California Tortilla was first opened in Bethesda, Maryland, in August of 1995 by business partners Alan Cohen and Pam Felix. California Tortilla began franchising in 2003 and now has over 30 units spread across the United States. California Tortilla headquarters is located in Potomac, Maryland.

Why You May Want to Start a California Tortilla Franchise

As a franchisee with California Tortilla, you will be a beneficiary of the guidance provided by franchise advisors from California Tortilla. These are experts who will help you with your management queries and offer advice where necessary. This service will be provided for free from the start of the business operations until you can efficiently run the business without any problem.

You may also benefit from the exclusive territory offered to each California Tortilla franchisee. The exclusive territory means this means that no California Tortilla franchisee will be allowed to operate in your region once you begin offering your customers service. The minimum number of employees required to run this franchise efficiently is in the mid-teens. California Tortilla provides training sessions and support before you begin offering your services to the consumers. A franchisee must attend on-the-job training lasting more than 100 hours and classroom training accumulating to several dozen hours.

What Might Make a California Tortilla Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the California Tortilla franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

A franchisee will benefit from the ongoing support offered, including a toll-free line, online support, lease negotiation, site selection, franchisee intranet platform, proprietary software, field operations, security and safety procedures, newsletter, grand opening, meetings, and conventions. Marketing support may include website development, ad templates, email marketing, regional advertising, social media operations, loyalty program app, and search engine optimization.

How To Open a California Tortilla Franchise

As you decide if opening a California Tortilla location is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a California Tortilla franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the California Tortilla franchising team questions.

Before long, after completing all the necessary steps and having the franchisor sign off, you may find yourself as the newest California Tortilla franchisee.