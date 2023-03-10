California Tortilla

California Tortilla

Mexican food
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$432K - $698K
Units as of 2020
39 17% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Popularly known as Cal Tort, California Tortilla offers Mexican food services California style. The company may be known as unique, casual, and fast. California Tortilla also often directs their focus on one thing, quality.

California Tortilla was first opened in Bethesda, Maryland, in August of 1995 by business partners Alan Cohen and Pam Felix. California Tortilla began franchising in 2003 and now has over 30 units spread across the United States. California Tortilla headquarters is located in Potomac, Maryland.

Why You May Want to Start a California Tortilla Franchise

As a franchisee with California Tortilla, you will be a beneficiary of the guidance provided by franchise advisors from California Tortilla. These are experts who will help you with your management queries and offer advice where necessary. This service will be provided for free from the start of the business operations until you can efficiently run the business without any problem.

You may also benefit from the exclusive territory offered to each California Tortilla franchisee. The exclusive territory means this means that no California Tortilla franchisee will be allowed to operate in your region once you begin offering your customers service. The minimum number of employees required to run this franchise efficiently is in the mid-teens. California Tortilla provides training sessions and support before you begin offering your services to the consumers. A franchisee must attend on-the-job training lasting more than 100 hours and classroom training accumulating to several dozen hours.

What Might Make a California Tortilla Franchise a Good Choice? 

To be part of the California Tortilla franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

A franchisee will benefit from the ongoing support offered, including a toll-free line, online support, lease negotiation, site selection, franchisee intranet platform, proprietary software, field operations, security and safety procedures, newsletter, grand opening, meetings, and conventions. Marketing support may include website development, ad templates, email marketing, regional advertising, social media operations, loyalty program app, and search engine optimization.

How To Open a California Tortilla Franchise

As you decide if opening a California Tortilla location is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a California Tortilla franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the California Tortilla franchising team questions. 

Before long, after completing all the necessary steps and having the franchisor sign off, you may find yourself as the newest California Tortilla franchisee.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About California Tortilla

Related Categories
Mexican Food
Founded
1995
Leadership
Robert Phillips, President & CEO
Corporate Address
7825 Tuckerman Ln., #214
Potomac, MD 20854
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2003 (20 years)
# of employees at HQ
14
# of Units
39 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a California Tortilla franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$431,700 - $697,500
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
No
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
California Tortilla has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
163 hours
Classroom Training
37 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like California Tortilla? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where California Tortilla landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to California Tortilla.

Huntington Learning Center

Tutoring and test prep
Ranked #122
Request Info

Vitamin Shoppe, The

Vitamins, minerals, supplements, sport nutrition products
Request Info

Qdoba Mexican Eats

Mexican food
Ranked #228
Learn More

Taco John's

Mexican food
Ranked #168
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing