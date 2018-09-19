The Camp Transformation Center
Fitness/weight-loss services
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
14738 Pipeline Ave.
Chino Hills, CA 91709
CEO
Samar Bakhtiar
Initial Investment ⓘ
$167,000 - $326,500
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
The Camp Transformation Center has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
18 hours
Classroom Training:
30 hours