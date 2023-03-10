The Camp Transformation Center

The Camp Transformation Center

Fitness/weight-loss services
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$238K - $336K
Units as of 2022
110 1.9% over 3 years
The Camp Transformation Center is a national wellness organization aiming to improve people's lives emotionally and physically through exercise and diet. The Camp Transformation Center has changed the lives of many people through its weight-loss services. The company also provides enjoyable exercises and an outstanding support group.

The Camp Transformation Center was founded by Sam Bakhtiar and Alejandra Font in 2010. They believed that the personal fitness industry featured far too much expense and far too little expertise.. In order to combat that issue, Bakhtiar and Font decided to offer a unique experience to participants: a 6-week workout plan to lose 20 pounds.

The majority of participants did end up losing 20 pounds each. The Camp Transformation Center was born, and locations started opening afterward. The Camp Transformation Center has franchises throughout the United States and Mexico.

Why You Should Start a The Camp Transformation Center Franchise

The Camp Transformation Center guarantees maximum satisfaction for every customer. Customer guarantees create a loyal customer base that fuels a passionate business opportunity. With a high percentage of participants turning into members and an affordable membership fee, franchisees are put in a strong position.

The Camp Transformation Center's unique concept, flexibility, and additional sales sources make it an appealing business model with many revenue streams. These revenue streams can include supplements and apparel for the members. 

Franchisees gain the support of the franchisor upon purchase. The Camp Transformation Center has its own unique social media marketing strategy that generates leads for franchisees. All franchisees need to do is follow up with the leads and convert them.

What Might Make The Camp Transformation Center a Good Choice?

A fitness franchise for sale can typically be expensive to establish but franchisees are often put in positions to succeed, making this upfront expense worth their while. The Camp Transformation Center costs are also lower than many because of the smaller equipment package and a cheaper real estate plan.

The total investment for a The Camp Transformation Center franchise covers building charges, real estate, facilities, insurance, and other provisions. The cost usually also includes any office furniture, lighting fixtures, sound and ventilation fixtures, and an exercise kit with the weight equipment to get started.

How to Open Your Own The Camp Transformation Center Franchise

To open one of these fitness franchises, you'll first want to research The Camp Transformation Center to gain further insight into the business. Read reviews and learn how the company has changed the lives of participants. This should help you decide if the company is a good fit for you.

As a prospective franchisee, you should make sure you have enough available liquid capital to establish your franchise gym. The Camp Transformation Center has contracts with third-party funding sources if required. Clearance may even be given within twenty-four hours to prospective franchisees with qualifying credit.

With the franchise team's support, before long, you'll be well on your way to owning and running your own fitness franchise with The Camp Transformation Center. 

Company Overview

About The Camp Transformation Center

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Fitness , Miscellaneous Health Services, Weight-Loss Services
Founded
2010
Leadership
Alejandra Font, Founder
Corporate Address
14738 Pipeline Ave.
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
110 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Camp Transformation Center franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$238,000 - $336,000
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000 - $150,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $150,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Camp Transformation Center has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
42 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Top Franchises for Veterans

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
