Cartridge World
Printers, cartridges, and printer services
Founded
1997
Franchising Since
1997 (21 Years)
Corporate Address
3917 Mercy Dr.
McHenry, IL 60050
CEO
Mark Pinner
Parent Company
CW Global Holding Co. Ltd.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$36,900 - $136,300
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000 - $40,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$18,500 - $18,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
72 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 3