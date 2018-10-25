Cartridge World
Printers, cartridges, and printer services

Cartridge World
Printers, cartridges, and printer services

About
Founded

1997

Franchising Since

1997 (21 Years)

Corporate Address

3917 Mercy Dr.
McHenry, IL 60050

CEO

Mark Pinner

Parent Company

CW Global Holding Co. Ltd.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$36,900 - $136,300

Net-worth Requirement

$100,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$30,000 - $40,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$18,500 - $18,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options
Veteran Incentives

15% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Classroom Training:

72 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

3 - 3

Bio
Cartridge World was founded in Adelaide, Australia under the name Australian Cartridge Co. The company name was changed to Cartridge World in 1999, and the first U.S. franchise opened in 2003 in Orlando, Florida. The company is now headquartered in Illinois. Franchisees sell ink and toner printer cartridges and printers, and offer printer repair services.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $36,900 High - $136,300
Units
-5.7%-54 UNITS (1 Year) -25.0%-301 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

Request Free Info

uBreakiFix

Request Free Info

CPR-Cell Phone Repair

See More

Phenix Salon Suites Franchising LLC

See More

City Wide Franchise

See More

Property Management Inc.

See More

CMIT Solutions Inc.

See More

Office Evolution

See More

Experimac

Franchise Articles

After a Post-9/11 Slump, an Entrepreneur Turns to Franchising

After a Post-9/11 Slump, an Entrepreneur Turns to Franchising

Greg Carafello was at his flagship location on Sept. 11. He escaped after the second plane hit. Not only did he lose his main branch, but also his best friend.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 25th, 2018
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.