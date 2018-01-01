Cell Again
New and used cell phones, repairs
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
12665 Minuteman Dr.
Draper, UT 84095
CEO
Matt Kelly
Initial Investment ⓘ
$87,250 - $203,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Cell Again offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Cell Again has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
At designated location
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 5