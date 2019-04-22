Central Bark
Dog dayare

About
Founded

1997

Franchising Since

2004 (15 Years)

Corporate Address

P.O. Box 14217
West Allis, WI 53214

CEO

Jackie Jordan

Parent Company

Barkley Ventures Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$421,266 - $586,661

Net-worth Requirement

$150,000 - $200,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$150,000 - $200,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$45,000 - $45,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Central Bark has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

46 hours

Classroom Training:

33.5 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $421,266 High - $586,661
Units
+4.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
