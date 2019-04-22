1997
2004 (15 Years)
P.O. Box 14217
West Allis, WI 53214
Jackie Jordan
Barkley Ventures Inc.
$421,266 - $586,661
$150,000 - $200,000
$150,000 - $200,000
$45,000 - $45,000
6%
2%
Central Bark has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
10% off franchise fee
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
46 hours
33.5 hours