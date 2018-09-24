Cherry Blow Dry Bar Franchise Systems
Blowouts, extensions, makeup, hair treatments and styling
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
1415 Rte. 70 E., #100
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
CEO
Fred Vicario
Initial Investment ⓘ
$236,390 - $395,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,000 - $39,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Cherry Blow Dry Bar Franchise Systems has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
5 hours
Classroom Training:
76 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8