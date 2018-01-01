Chyten Educational Services
Chyten Educational Services
About
1723 Massachusetts Ave.
Founded
1999
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
1723 Massachusetts Ave.
Lexington, MA 02420
CEO
Neil Chyten
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$138,900 - $261,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$37,500 - $37,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2-4%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
up to 3 days
Classroom Training:
34 hours
Additional Training:
By phone/e-mail
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6 - 10
Bio
Neil Chyten worked as a private tutor for many years himself before opening the first Chyten Educational Center in Newton, Massachusetts, in 1999. Chyten began franchising in 2007. Franchisees offer tutoring, test preparation and college counseling services using Chyten's proprietary curriculum and methods. Every tutor is required to have at least a Master's degree.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $138,900 High - $261,500
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
