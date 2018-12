City Wide Franchise has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: 
franchise fee, startup costs, payroll

City Wide Franchise is ranked #150 in the Franchise 500!

Bio City Wide Maintenace offers building maintance services to commercial properties across the US. Services include commercial cleaning, supplies and consumables, flooring and carpet care, window cleaning, parking lot services and janitorial service.

Cost Initial Investment: Low - $202,150 High - $365,100

Units +15.6% +7 UNITS (1 Year) +30.0% +12 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)