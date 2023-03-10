City Wide Facility Solutions

City Wide Facility Solutions was founded in 1961 by Frank Oddo, an entrepreneur who noticed that businesses had challenges finding reliable cleaners. Starting as a janitorial service franchise, City Wide Facility Solutions offered basic maintenance services by hiring workers to satisfy customer demand.

Over time, City Wide Facility Solutions realized that basic services were insufficient. Rather than focusing exclusively on janitorial services, the franchise transformed into a sales and management company. To serve its customers better, City Wide Facility Solutions ceased providing maintenance services directly and instead manages facility requests.

With over two decades of franchising, City Wide Facility Solutions has experienced significant growth and has expanded its reach to more than 60 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. With a focused strategy to manage services requested by clients or facilities, City Wide Facility Solutions has become one of the larger players in the building maintenance industry.

Why You May Want to Start a City Wide Facility Solutions Franchise

By starting a City Wide Facility Solutions franchise, you may take advantage of brand expertise in the building maintenance industry. A factor that separates City Wide Facility Solutions from others in the industry seems to be its unique positioning as a provider of over 20 service solutions.

The City Wide Facility Solutions vision is to create a win-win relationship that benefits everyone, including the clients, contractors, employees, and vendors. Additionally, City Wide Facility Solutions’ core value always represents the client, ensuring that their needs are met and that any problem is solved quickly.

Running a City Wide Facility Solutions franchise could be an attractive prospect because it is an opportunity to create a locally owned and operated business. A local franchisee may transform the community by delivering exceptional services to clients while also creating employment opportunities for contractors. 

What Might Make a City Wide Facility Solutions Franchise a Good Choice?

In a market where clients worry about getting the right maintenance help, City Wide Facility Solutions may provide reliable and efficient solutions by contracting out to small businesses that provide those services. As a sales and management franchise, City Wide Facility Solutions finds clients with needs then matches contractors to the job, bringing their expertise to solve the problem.

To be part of the City Wide Facility Solutions team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the franchise's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a City Wide Facility Solutions Franchise

City Wide Facility Solutions may be a franchise opportunity for individuals who should seek to advance their business knowledge and expand their financial horizons. The ideal candidate for a City Wide Facility Solutions franchise is probably an individual with professionalism, self-motivation, and at least 5-10 years of sales experience. Prospective franchisees with backgrounds in sales, marketing, training, business development, and recruitment may have an added advantage.

City Wide Facility Solutions training consists of classroom training. This is accompanied by on-the-job, online, and annual training meetings, as needed. A possible perk for franchisees is that City Wide Facility Solutions offers marketing support, potentially making it easier for them to grow.

To start your own City Wide Facility Solutions franchise, begin the process by completing a franchise request form. Consultations and reviews to discuss your options as a franchisee will follow. Soon, you may find yourself becoming the newest City Wide Facility Solutions franchisee.

Company Overview

About City Wide Facility Solutions

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Commercial Cleaning, Miscellaneous Business Services, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1961
Parent Company
City Wide Holding Company Inc.
Leadership
Jeffrey Oddo, CEO & Owner
Corporate Address
15230 W. 105th Terrace
Lenexa, KS 66219
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2001 (22 years)
# of employees at HQ
81
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
79 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a City Wide Facility Solutions franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$70,000
Initial Investment
$248,650 - $416,600
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
City Wide Facility Solutions has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Ongoing
Classroom Training
88 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where City Wide Facility Solutions landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where City Wide Facility Solutions ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #136 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

