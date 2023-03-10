Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#136 Ranked #191 last year
- Initial investment
-
$249K - $417K
- Units as of 2022
-
79 38.6% over 3 years
City Wide Facility Solutions was founded in 1961 by Frank Oddo, an entrepreneur who noticed that businesses had challenges finding reliable cleaners. Starting as a janitorial service franchise, City Wide Facility Solutions offered basic maintenance services by hiring workers to satisfy customer demand.
Over time, City Wide Facility Solutions realized that basic services were insufficient. Rather than focusing exclusively on janitorial services, the franchise transformed into a sales and management company. To serve its customers better, City Wide Facility Solutions ceased providing maintenance services directly and instead manages facility requests.
With over two decades of franchising, City Wide Facility Solutions has experienced significant growth and has expanded its reach to more than 60 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. With a focused strategy to manage services requested by clients or facilities, City Wide Facility Solutions has become one of the larger players in the building maintenance industry.
Why You May Want to Start a City Wide Facility Solutions Franchise
By starting a City Wide Facility Solutions franchise, you may take advantage of brand expertise in the building maintenance industry. A factor that separates City Wide Facility Solutions from others in the industry seems to be its unique positioning as a provider of over 20 service solutions.
The City Wide Facility Solutions vision is to create a win-win relationship that benefits everyone, including the clients, contractors, employees, and vendors. Additionally, City Wide Facility Solutions’ core value always represents the client, ensuring that their needs are met and that any problem is solved quickly.
Running a City Wide Facility Solutions franchise could be an attractive prospect because it is an opportunity to create a locally owned and operated business. A local franchisee may transform the community by delivering exceptional services to clients while also creating employment opportunities for contractors.
What Might Make a City Wide Facility Solutions Franchise a Good Choice?
In a market where clients worry about getting the right maintenance help, City Wide Facility Solutions may provide reliable and efficient solutions by contracting out to small businesses that provide those services. As a sales and management franchise, City Wide Facility Solutions finds clients with needs then matches contractors to the job, bringing their expertise to solve the problem.
To be part of the City Wide Facility Solutions team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the franchise's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How to Open a City Wide Facility Solutions Franchise
City Wide Facility Solutions may be a franchise opportunity for individuals who should seek to advance their business knowledge and expand their financial horizons. The ideal candidate for a City Wide Facility Solutions franchise is probably an individual with professionalism, self-motivation, and at least 5-10 years of sales experience. Prospective franchisees with backgrounds in sales, marketing, training, business development, and recruitment may have an added advantage.
City Wide Facility Solutions training consists of classroom training. This is accompanied by on-the-job, online, and annual training meetings, as needed. A possible perk for franchisees is that City Wide Facility Solutions offers marketing support, potentially making it easier for them to grow.
To start your own City Wide Facility Solutions franchise, begin the process by completing a franchise request form. Consultations and reviews to discuss your options as a franchisee will follow. Soon, you may find yourself becoming the newest City Wide Facility Solutions franchisee.
Company Overview
About City Wide Facility Solutions
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Commercial Cleaning, Miscellaneous Business Services, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 1961
- Parent Company
- City Wide Holding Company Inc.
- Leadership
- Jeffrey Oddo, CEO & Owner
- Corporate Address
-
15230 W. 105th Terrace
Lenexa, KS 66219
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2001 (22 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 81
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 79 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a City Wide Facility Solutions franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $70,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $248,650 - $416,600
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- City Wide Facility Solutions has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- Ongoing
- Classroom Training
- 88 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 4
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where City Wide Facility Solutions landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where City Wide Facility Solutions ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
