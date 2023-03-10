City Wide Facility Solutions was founded in 1961 by Frank Oddo, an entrepreneur who noticed that businesses had challenges finding reliable cleaners. Starting as a janitorial service franchise, City Wide Facility Solutions offered basic maintenance services by hiring workers to satisfy customer demand.

Over time, City Wide Facility Solutions realized that basic services were insufficient. Rather than focusing exclusively on janitorial services, the franchise transformed into a sales and management company. To serve its customers better, City Wide Facility Solutions ceased providing maintenance services directly and instead manages facility requests.

With over two decades of franchising, City Wide Facility Solutions has experienced significant growth and has expanded its reach to more than 60 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. With a focused strategy to manage services requested by clients or facilities, City Wide Facility Solutions has become one of the larger players in the building maintenance industry.

Why You May Want to Start a City Wide Facility Solutions Franchise

By starting a City Wide Facility Solutions franchise, you may take advantage of brand expertise in the building maintenance industry. A factor that separates City Wide Facility Solutions from others in the industry seems to be its unique positioning as a provider of over 20 service solutions.

The City Wide Facility Solutions vision is to create a win-win relationship that benefits everyone, including the clients, contractors, employees, and vendors. Additionally, City Wide Facility Solutions’ core value always represents the client, ensuring that their needs are met and that any problem is solved quickly.

Running a City Wide Facility Solutions franchise could be an attractive prospect because it is an opportunity to create a locally owned and operated business. A local franchisee may transform the community by delivering exceptional services to clients while also creating employment opportunities for contractors.

What Might Make a City Wide Facility Solutions Franchise a Good Choice?

In a market where clients worry about getting the right maintenance help, City Wide Facility Solutions may provide reliable and efficient solutions by contracting out to small businesses that provide those services. As a sales and management franchise, City Wide Facility Solutions finds clients with needs then matches contractors to the job, bringing their expertise to solve the problem.

To be part of the City Wide Facility Solutions team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the franchise's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a City Wide Facility Solutions Franchise

City Wide Facility Solutions may be a franchise opportunity for individuals who should seek to advance their business knowledge and expand their financial horizons. The ideal candidate for a City Wide Facility Solutions franchise is probably an individual with professionalism, self-motivation, and at least 5-10 years of sales experience. Prospective franchisees with backgrounds in sales, marketing, training, business development, and recruitment may have an added advantage.

City Wide Facility Solutions training consists of classroom training. This is accompanied by on-the-job, online, and annual training meetings, as needed. A possible perk for franchisees is that City Wide Facility Solutions offers marketing support, potentially making it easier for them to grow.

To start your own City Wide Facility Solutions franchise, begin the process by completing a franchise request form. Consultations and reviews to discuss your options as a franchisee will follow. Soon, you may find yourself becoming the newest City Wide Facility Solutions franchisee.