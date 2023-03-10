Aire-Master
As an award-winning odor-controlling team, Aire-Master is a master in the hygiene industry. The franchise was founded in 1958 and started franchising in 1976. Aire-Master’s head office is located in Nixa, Missouri, with over 100 operating units across the U.S.

Aire-Master mainly deals with odor control, scent marketing, and commercial hygiene services. The company's products and services also include floor and wall cleaning, restroom odor control, hand soaps, paper products, fixture cleaning, scent branding, and room deodorizing.

The company's customer base is diverse and includes apartments, restaurants, hospitals, stores, and hotels. Aire-Master eliminates foul odors from these facilities by installing a deodorizer appropriate for the customer’s space. They also provide soap and hand sanitizers to customers and employees.

Why You May Want to Start an Aire-Master Franchise

As a leading odor control and commercial hygiene service provider, Aire-Master is not limited to a single industry. This creates an ideal foundation for the business to grow. Aire-Master also offers comprehensive training to its franchisees, so you will have the skills you need to run the business.

Aire-Master asks a reasonable initial investment from franchisees, so you can either decide to start the franchise with one employee or with a few. However, it is good to keep in mind that an Aire-Master generally requires two employees to run with exclusive territories available. 

In addition, you can run the business right from your home if you want to! All you need is a small office space, a computer, a storage area, minimal inventory, and a suitable vehicle.

What Might Make Aire-Master a Good Choice?

Since Aire-Master is a service business, you won’t have to open an expensive store location. Occasionally, you will have ordinary expenses, like royalty fees, apart from your franchise fee and startup costs. However, be prepared to make an initial investment that can vary depending on multiple factors. You should also have a substantial amount of liquid capital in order to qualify as a franchisee. It is also a good idea to make sure you have an adequate net worth before you begin your business. 

To help you finance your franchise, Aire-Master offers third-party sources financing for franchise fees, startup cost, equipment, and inventory. The agreement term with Aire-Master covers 20 years and is renewable.

How Do You Start an Aire-Master Franchise?

If you want to become an Aire-Master franchisee, you will need to fill out an inquiry form. Executives from the company may review and discuss your application if they deem you a good fit. If the franchise executives decide Aire-Master is a good fit for you, they will send over the Franchise Disclosure Document with further information about the company and what to expect as a franchisee.

The company will also send you a contact list of current franchisees. Contact as many current franchisees as possible to help you in your decision-making. You can finalize details regarding your franchise territory once you decide to join the company. Aire-Master will schedule a training session at their headquarters in Nixa, Missouri if both parties agree to go into business together. 

Aire-Master is ready to support you in your franchise journey. Begin today, and it won't be long before you're sniffing the sweet smell of your own beginnings as an Aire-Master franchisee.

Company Overview

About Aire-Master

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Restroom Maintenance, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1958
Parent Company
Aire-Master of America Inc.
Leadership
Douglas McCauley, COB/CEO
Corporate Address
1821 N. Hwy. CC, P.O. Box 2310
Nixa, MO 65714
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1976 (47 years)
# of employees at HQ
70
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
123 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Aire-Master franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000 - $100,000
Initial Investment
$45,434 - $169,900
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Aire-Master has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
56 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Aire-Master landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Aire-Master ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #398 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #44 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #142 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

