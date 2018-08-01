Clothes Mentor
Women's clothing and accessories resale stores
Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
4350 Baker Rd., #350
Minnetonka, MN 55343
CEO
Ronald Olson
Parent Company
NTY Franchise Co.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$226,500 - $349,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000 - $90,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
$2K/yr.
Clothes Mentor has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 rebate on franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
20.5 hours
Classroom Training:
64 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8 - 8