2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$250K - $364K
Units as of 2022
123 8% over 3 years
Clothes Mentor began in 2001 with the mission of making a difference in the world by offering customers the opportunity to recycle and reuse fashionable clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Since franchising in 2007, Clothes Mentor has expanded its reach, with over 125 locations across the United States. It offers the upscale retail of designer and name brand clothes, handbags, and shoes at up to 70% off retail costs. At Clothes Mentor, customers get an increased value for their money with convenience.

In less than two decades, the Clothes Mentor brand has grown exponentially. As a company that knows the business' potential of resale, Clothes Mentor invites franchisees to fulfill unique goals. If you have a good fashion sense with business savvy, then this opportunity may be perfect for you.

Why You May Want to Start a Clothes Mentor Franchise

Clothes Mentor aims to deliver hot looks at competitive prices by buying and reselling brand name and designer pieces from customers. For shoppers, Clothes Mentor is one of the few places where they can find bargains on upscale clothing and accessories, while also contributing to sustainability.

Clothes Mentor is a well-known brand to Americans, offering its customers the ability to both buy and sell clothing and accessories from the company. As a significant player in the reseller clothingindustry, Clothes Mentor is concerned with helping customers reduce and refresh their closets while giving others more affordable access to fashionable and classic brands.

Customers walking into a Clothes Mentor store can get quality Chanel, Fendi, Nike, or Zara pieces at competitive prices. Clothes Mentor even offers customers cash-on-the-spot for the items purchased. The point-of-sale transaction system makes the brand a reliable partner. Franchising a Clothes Mentor can help individuals who want to open a clothing store take advantage of the resale boom. The brand is at the forefront of a shift to make fashion accessible to everyone.

What Might Make a Clothes Mentor Franchise a Good Choice?

Franchisees can prepare for a financial investment with the Clothes Mentor company. Initial costs will include a franchise fee, royalty fee, and an advertising fee. Franchisees also need to meet the company set liquid capital and net worth. The franchise term for a Clothes Mentor franchise is ten years and may be renewable if both parties are satisfied.

How Do You Open a Clothes Mentor Franchise?

After the initial inquiry, successful applicants will undergo assessment, franchise review, and training before joining the team at Clothes Mentor. 

Some benefits of joining the Clothes Mentor team include support for business planning, three training programs for new franchisees, the point-of-sale system, and financial business consultant (FBC) help. The company offers extensive training, both in the classroom before opening your franchise and on the job. Eight employees are expected in order for you to be able to open a Clothes Mentor franchise. The company also has relationships with third-party sources that may help franchisees cover inventory, equipment, and startup costs.

At Clothes Mentor, franchisees can enjoy the benefits offered by a business model that is sure to provide customers with trendy and name-brand clothes.

Company Overview

About Clothes Mentor

Industry
Retail
Related Categories
Apparel & Accessories
Founded
2001
Parent Company
NTY Franchise Co. LLC
Leadership
Ronald Olson, President
Corporate Address
13895 Industrial Park Blvd., #100
Plymouth, MN 55441
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram
Clothes Mentor is so much more than retail. Our upscale resale concept serves fashionable women locally through a stylish store front and a national eCommerce website. Your community benefits from a “cash-on-the-spot” offer to buy gently used fashions in a convenient way. Those amazing items are given a new life by connecting to shoppers seeking desirable brands at a great price.

Our most successful franchisees seek flexible lifestyles.  They are individuals and couples seeking to gain wealth, freedom of time and enjoy giving back and being part of their communities.

Clothes Mentor Employees

Resale is predicted to grow eleven times faster than broader retail clothing by 2025 to more than $77 billion annually. The timing is right to join our community of 135 Clothes Mentor stores with desirable territories available.

Clothes Mentor is the perfect fit to give you flexibility and growth potential. Start building the future you want today.

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2007 (16 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
123 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Clothes Mentor franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$250,000 - $363,500
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000
Cash Requirement
$90,000
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 rebate on franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
$2K/yr.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Clothes Mentor has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20.5 hours
Classroom Training
32 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
8-10
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Clothes Mentor landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

