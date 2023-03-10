Signing out of account, Standby...
Clothes Mentor began in 2001 with the mission of making a difference in the world by offering customers the opportunity to recycle and reuse fashionable clothing, shoes, and accessories.
Since franchising in 2007, Clothes Mentor has expanded its reach, with over 125 locations across the United States. It offers the upscale retail of designer and name brand clothes, handbags, and shoes at up to 70% off retail costs. At Clothes Mentor, customers get an increased value for their money with convenience.
In less than two decades, the Clothes Mentor brand has grown exponentially. As a company that knows the business' potential of resale, Clothes Mentor invites franchisees to fulfill unique goals. If you have a good fashion sense with business savvy, then this opportunity may be perfect for you.
Why You May Want to Start a Clothes Mentor Franchise
Clothes Mentor aims to deliver hot looks at competitive prices by buying and reselling brand name and designer pieces from customers. For shoppers, Clothes Mentor is one of the few places where they can find bargains on upscale clothing and accessories, while also contributing to sustainability.
Clothes Mentor is a well-known brand to Americans, offering its customers the ability to both buy and sell clothing and accessories from the company. As a significant player in the reseller clothingindustry, Clothes Mentor is concerned with helping customers reduce and refresh their closets while giving others more affordable access to fashionable and classic brands.
Customers walking into a Clothes Mentor store can get quality Chanel, Fendi, Nike, or Zara pieces at competitive prices. Clothes Mentor even offers customers cash-on-the-spot for the items purchased. The point-of-sale transaction system makes the brand a reliable partner. Franchising a Clothes Mentor can help individuals who want to open a clothing store take advantage of the resale boom. The brand is at the forefront of a shift to make fashion accessible to everyone.
What Might Make a Clothes Mentor Franchise a Good Choice?
Franchisees can prepare for a financial investment with the Clothes Mentor company. Initial costs will include a franchise fee, royalty fee, and an advertising fee. Franchisees also need to meet the company set liquid capital and net worth. The franchise term for a Clothes Mentor franchise is ten years and may be renewable if both parties are satisfied.
How Do You Open a Clothes Mentor Franchise?
After the initial inquiry, successful applicants will undergo assessment, franchise review, and training before joining the team at Clothes Mentor.
Some benefits of joining the Clothes Mentor team include support for business planning, three training programs for new franchisees, the point-of-sale system, and financial business consultant (FBC) help. The company offers extensive training, both in the classroom before opening your franchise and on the job. Eight employees are expected in order for you to be able to open a Clothes Mentor franchise. The company also has relationships with third-party sources that may help franchisees cover inventory, equipment, and startup costs.
At Clothes Mentor, franchisees can enjoy the benefits offered by a business model that is sure to provide customers with trendy and name-brand clothes.
Company Overview
About Clothes Mentor
Clothes Mentor is a Perfect Fit.
Clothes Mentor is so much more than retail. Our upscale resale concept serves fashionable women locally through a stylish store front and a national eCommerce website. Your community benefits from a “cash-on-the-spot” offer to buy gently used fashions in a convenient way. Those amazing items are given a new life by connecting to shoppers seeking desirable brands at a great price.
Our most successful franchisees seek flexible lifestyles. They are individuals and couples seeking to gain wealth, freedom of time and enjoy giving back and being part of their communities.
Resale is predicted to grow eleven times faster than broader retail clothing by 2025 to more than $77 billion annually. The timing is right to join our community of 135 Clothes Mentor stores with desirable territories available.
Clothes Mentor is the perfect fit to give you flexibility and growth potential. Start building the future you want today.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2007 (16 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 18
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 123 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Clothes Mentor franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $250,000 - $363,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $400,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $90,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $2,500 rebate on franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 4%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $2K/yr.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Clothes Mentor has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 20.5 hours
- Classroom Training
- 32 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 8-10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Clothes Mentor landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
