Clothes Mentor began in 2001 with the mission of making a difference in the world by offering customers the opportunity to recycle and reuse fashionable clothing, shoes, and accessories.

Since franchising in 2007, Clothes Mentor has expanded its reach, with over 125 locations across the United States. It offers the upscale retail of designer and name brand clothes, handbags, and shoes at up to 70% off retail costs. At Clothes Mentor, customers get an increased value for their money with convenience.

In less than two decades, the Clothes Mentor brand has grown exponentially. As a company that knows the business' potential of resale, Clothes Mentor invites franchisees to fulfill unique goals. If you have a good fashion sense with business savvy, then this opportunity may be perfect for you.

Why You May Want to Start a Clothes Mentor Franchise

Clothes Mentor aims to deliver hot looks at competitive prices by buying and reselling brand name and designer pieces from customers. For shoppers, Clothes Mentor is one of the few places where they can find bargains on upscale clothing and accessories, while also contributing to sustainability.

Clothes Mentor is a well-known brand to Americans, offering its customers the ability to both buy and sell clothing and accessories from the company. As a significant player in the reseller clothingindustry, Clothes Mentor is concerned with helping customers reduce and refresh their closets while giving others more affordable access to fashionable and classic brands.

Customers walking into a Clothes Mentor store can get quality Chanel, Fendi, Nike, or Zara pieces at competitive prices. Clothes Mentor even offers customers cash-on-the-spot for the items purchased. The point-of-sale transaction system makes the brand a reliable partner. Franchising a Clothes Mentor can help individuals who want to open a clothing store take advantage of the resale boom. The brand is at the forefront of a shift to make fashion accessible to everyone.

What Might Make a Clothes Mentor Franchise a Good Choice?

Franchisees can prepare for a financial investment with the Clothes Mentor company. Initial costs will include a franchise fee, royalty fee, and an advertising fee. Franchisees also need to meet the company set liquid capital and net worth. The franchise term for a Clothes Mentor franchise is ten years and may be renewable if both parties are satisfied.

How Do You Open a Clothes Mentor Franchise?

After the initial inquiry, successful applicants will undergo assessment, franchise review, and training before joining the team at Clothes Mentor.

Some benefits of joining the Clothes Mentor team include support for business planning, three training programs for new franchisees, the point-of-sale system, and financial business consultant (FBC) help. The company offers extensive training, both in the classroom before opening your franchise and on the job. Eight employees are expected in order for you to be able to open a Clothes Mentor franchise. The company also has relationships with third-party sources that may help franchisees cover inventory, equipment, and startup costs.

At Clothes Mentor, franchisees can enjoy the benefits offered by a business model that is sure to provide customers with trendy and name-brand clothes.