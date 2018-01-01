clubDetox
Detox programs and juice bars
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
24881 Hamlet Wy.
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
CEO
Lenka Koloma
Initial Investment ⓘ
$235,700 - $327,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$36,000 - $60,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
clubDetox has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
3 days
Classroom Training:
5 days
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2