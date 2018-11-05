Conserva Irrigation
Irrigation repair and maintenance
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
2924 Emerywood Pkwy., #101
Richmond, VA 23294
CEO
Chris Grandpre
Parent Company
Outdoor Living Brands
Initial Investment ⓘ
$42,750 - $80,250
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$13,750 - $27,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Conserva Irrigation offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Conserva Irrigation has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 off franchise fee ($5,000 in May and November)
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
8 hours
Classroom Training:
30 hours