#251 Ranked #230 last year
$85K - $110K
171 101.2% over 3 years
Conserva is one of the only irrigation system franchises based on water conservation principles. The company was founded by Russ Jundt in 2012. Since beginning to franchise in 2017, Conserva Irrigation has grown to over 90 U.S. franchises, specializing in residential and commercial irrigation solutions while alleviating water wastage through irrigation run-off.
As a franchisee, you'll be combining time-tested designs with the latest technology, using eco-friendly sprinkler systems for exceptional water conservation. There are over 50 million residential home sprinkler systems installed throughout the country.
The franchise equips, trains, and supports your business to deliver innovative, environmentally responsible, professional irrigation services that aim to reduce water wastage by up to 60 percent.
Why You May Want to Start a Conserva Irrigation Franchise
Conserva Irrigation strives to promote healthy, lush green landscapes and lawns by installing irrigation systems or upgrading and maintaining existing ones. As a franchisee, you'll be joining hands with a thriving business that has withstood turbulent market downturns and inflation.
The company has proprietary equipment, a client retention system, and an all-year irrigation-focused cycle of services. You can count on a predictable and consistent revenue stream. Conserva Irrigation is a brand trusted by consumers for its modern infrastructure, innovation, and technology, starving to exponentially bring down its customer's water bills.
As a franchisee, you'll benefit from partner relationships with vendors. The franchisor sources national commercial accounts for your local business performance, rapidly building up operations.
With Conserva Irrigation, the average homeowner saves around $170 each month, which translates to over 33,000 gallons of water, and the company has conserved over 100 million gallons since its inception. The franchiser welcomes your existing irrigation or landscaping business conversions where you remain your boss while participating in the green industrial revolution.
What Might Make a Conserva Irrigation Franchise a Good Choice?
The Conserva Irrigation system uses a sales-based proprietary System Efficiency Score (SES) process that may increase your revenue potential with each service call. Technicians perform irrigation system maintenance services while making system upgrade recommendations aimed at reducing water consumption.
Your community’s water supply is needlessly affected by wastage that is the result of uneconomical irrigation systems. This is visible in the high water bills and overflowing sewers. According to critical metrics in the Conserva Irrigation's Franchise Disclosure Document, your irrigation business stands to produce significant unit economics.
How to Start a Conserva Irrigation Franchise
To be part of the Conserva Irrigation team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include a monthly advertising fee, royalty fees, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. The typical term of agreement when opening a franchise with Conserva Irrigation is 7 years. After those 7 years are up, you are free to renew your franchise for a sum as long as both you and the company wish to remain in business together.
With your investment, the franchiser will offer a reliable business model, quality marketing campaigns, and training on proven protocols for the irrigation field. There are incentives for multi-territory agreements, veterans, existing landscaping businesses, and employees of franchisees. After submitting your application, a franchise development officer may be in touch with you, taking you through discovery, orientation, training, and a grand opening once accepted.
Company Overview
About Conserva Irrigation
Maintenance
Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Home Repairs/Handyman Services, Home Improvement, Lawn & Tree Care
2012
Lynx Franchising/Outdoor Living Brands
Russ Jundt, President
2426 Old Brick Rd.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
Business Overview
2017 (6 years)
80
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
171 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Conserva Irrigation franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $84,800 - $110,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $50,000 - $100,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000 - $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off first-unit franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5-8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1.5%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 7 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Conserva Irrigation offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Conserva Irrigation has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 30 hours
- Classroom Training
- 50 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Conserva Irrigation? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Conserva Irrigation landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Conserva Irrigation ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Ranked #251 in 2023
Franchise 500 Ranking
Ranked #76 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises
Ranked #1 in 2022
Top New Franchises
Ranked #51 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Ranked #41 in 2022
Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Ranked #1 in 2023
#1 in Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses Category
Ranked #54 in 2022
Homebased Ranking
