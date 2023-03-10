Conserva is one of the only irrigation system franchises based on water conservation principles. The company was founded by Russ Jundt in 2012. Since beginning to franchise in 2017, Conserva Irrigation has grown to over 90 U.S. franchises, specializing in residential and commercial irrigation solutions while alleviating water wastage through irrigation run-off.

As a franchisee, you'll be combining time-tested designs with the latest technology, using eco-friendly sprinkler systems for exceptional water conservation. There are over 50 million residential home sprinkler systems installed throughout the country.

The franchise equips, trains, and supports your business to deliver innovative, environmentally responsible, professional irrigation services that aim to reduce water wastage by up to 60 percent.

Why You May Want to Start a Conserva Irrigation Franchise

Conserva Irrigation strives to promote healthy, lush green landscapes and lawns by installing irrigation systems or upgrading and maintaining existing ones. As a franchisee, you'll be joining hands with a thriving business that has withstood turbulent market downturns and inflation.

The company has proprietary equipment, a client retention system, and an all-year irrigation-focused cycle of services. You can count on a predictable and consistent revenue stream. Conserva Irrigation is a brand trusted by consumers for its modern infrastructure, innovation, and technology, starving to exponentially bring down its customer's water bills.

As a franchisee, you'll benefit from partner relationships with vendors. The franchisor sources national commercial accounts for your local business performance, rapidly building up operations.

With Conserva Irrigation, the average homeowner saves around $170 each month, which translates to over 33,000 gallons of water, and the company has conserved over 100 million gallons since its inception. The franchiser welcomes your existing irrigation or landscaping business conversions where you remain your boss while participating in the green industrial revolution.

What Might Make a Conserva Irrigation Franchise a Good Choice?

The Conserva Irrigation system uses a sales-based proprietary System Efficiency Score (SES) process that may increase your revenue potential with each service call. Technicians perform irrigation system maintenance services while making system upgrade recommendations aimed at reducing water consumption.

Your community’s water supply is needlessly affected by wastage that is the result of uneconomical irrigation systems. This is visible in the high water bills and overflowing sewers. According to critical metrics in the Conserva Irrigation's Franchise Disclosure Document, your irrigation business stands to produce significant unit economics.

How to Start a Conserva Irrigation Franchise

To be part of the Conserva Irrigation team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include a monthly advertising fee, royalty fees, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. The typical term of agreement when opening a franchise with Conserva Irrigation is 7 years. After those 7 years are up, you are free to renew your franchise for a sum as long as both you and the company wish to remain in business together.

With your investment, the franchiser will offer a reliable business model, quality marketing campaigns, and training on proven protocols for the irrigation field. There are incentives for multi-territory agreements, veterans, existing landscaping businesses, and employees of franchisees. After submitting your application, a franchise development officer may be in touch with you, taking you through discovery, orientation, training, and a grand opening once accepted.