Conserva Irrigation
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#251 Ranked #230 last year
Initial investment
$85K - $110K
Units as of 2022
171 101.2% over 3 years
Conserva is one of the only irrigation system franchises based on water conservation principles. The company was founded by Russ Jundt in 2012. Since beginning to franchise in 2017, Conserva Irrigation has grown to over 90 U.S. franchises, specializing in residential and commercial irrigation solutions while alleviating water wastage through irrigation run-off.

As a franchisee, you'll be combining time-tested designs with the latest technology, using eco-friendly sprinkler systems for exceptional water conservation. There are over 50 million residential home sprinkler systems installed throughout the country.

The franchise equips, trains, and supports your business to deliver innovative, environmentally responsible, professional irrigation services that aim to reduce water wastage by up to 60 percent.

Why You May Want to Start a Conserva Irrigation Franchise

Conserva Irrigation strives to promote healthy, lush green landscapes and lawns by installing irrigation systems or upgrading and maintaining existing ones. As a franchisee, you'll be joining hands with a thriving business that has withstood turbulent market downturns and inflation.

The company has proprietary equipment, a client retention system, and an all-year irrigation-focused cycle of services. You can count on a predictable and consistent revenue stream. Conserva Irrigation is a brand trusted by consumers for its modern infrastructure, innovation, and technology, starving to exponentially bring down its customer's water bills.

As a franchisee, you'll benefit from partner relationships with vendors. The franchisor sources national commercial accounts for your local business performance, rapidly building up operations.

With Conserva Irrigation, the average homeowner saves around $170 each month, which translates to over 33,000 gallons of water, and the company has conserved over 100 million gallons since its inception. The franchiser welcomes your existing irrigation or landscaping business conversions where you remain your boss while participating in the green industrial revolution.

What Might Make a Conserva Irrigation Franchise a Good Choice?

The Conserva Irrigation system uses a sales-based proprietary System Efficiency Score (SES) process that may increase your revenue potential with each service call. Technicians perform irrigation system maintenance services while making system upgrade recommendations aimed at reducing water consumption.

Your community’s water supply is needlessly affected by wastage that is the result of uneconomical irrigation systems. This is visible in the high water bills and overflowing sewers. According to critical metrics in the Conserva Irrigation's Franchise Disclosure Document, your irrigation business stands to produce significant unit economics.

How to Start a Conserva Irrigation Franchise

To be part of the Conserva Irrigation team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include a monthly advertising fee, royalty fees, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. The typical term of agreement when opening a franchise with Conserva Irrigation is 7 years. After those 7 years are up, you are free to renew your franchise for a sum as long as both you and the company wish to remain in business together.

With your investment, the franchiser will offer a reliable business model, quality marketing campaigns, and training on proven protocols for the irrigation field. There are incentives for multi-territory agreements, veterans, existing landscaping businesses, and employees of franchisees. After submitting your application, a franchise development officer may be in touch with you, taking you through discovery, orientation, training, and a grand opening once accepted.

Company Overview

About Conserva Irrigation

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Home Repairs/Handyman Services, Home Improvement, Lawn & Tree Care
Founded
2012
Parent Company
Lynx Franchising/Outdoor Living Brands
Leadership
Russ Jundt, President
Corporate Address
2426 Old Brick Rd.
Glen Allen, VA 23060
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
80
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
171 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Conserva Irrigation franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$84,800 - $110,000
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000 - $100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $100,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5-8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Conserva Irrigation offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Conserva Irrigation has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30 hours
Classroom Training
50 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Conserva Irrigation landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Conserva Irrigation ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #251 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #76 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
New

Ranked #1 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #51 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #41 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #54 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

