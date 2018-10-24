In 1987 Curt Carlson founded Country Inns & Suites, a companion to his family of hotels and restaurants that includes Radisson Hotels and TGI Friday's. The hotels, which are located in metropolitan and rural areas, feature studios and one-bedroom suites that may have refrigerators and microwaves.

For business travelers, Country Inns offer breakfast rooms, meeting rooms and lobbies that can be used for meetings. Locations also feature pools, coin-operated laundry facilities and exercise facilities. All guests are given complimentary breakfast, cookies and a morning paper. At each hotel, children under 18 stay free with an adult.