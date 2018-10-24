Country Inn & Suites by Radisson
Hotels
Founded
1986
Franchising Since
1987 (31 Years)
Corporate Address
701 Carlson Pkwy., #200, MS 8254
Minnetonka, MN 55305
CEO
John Kidd
Parent Company
Radisson Hotel Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$1,916,178 - $9,472,795
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
Varies
Classroom Training:
Varies
Absentee Ownership Allowed
For business travelers, Country Inns offer breakfast rooms, meeting rooms and lobbies that can be used for meetings. Locations also feature pools, coin-operated laundry facilities and exercise facilities. All guests are given complimentary breakfast, cookies and a morning paper. At each hotel, children under 18 stay free with an adult.