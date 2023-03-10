Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$1.9M - $9.6M
- Units as of 2021
-
492 1.4% over 3 years
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson was founded in 1986 by Curt Carlson and franchised a year later. The company has more than 450 units, including over 30 international units. Country Inn & Suites by Radisson is a part of the Radisson Hotels group and markets towards the midscale and upper-midscale sectors offering limited services.
The company works to be both business and family-friendly for its guests. Country Inn & Suites by Radisson offers studios and one-bedroom suites. Some offered services include meeting rooms, pools, coin-operated laundry facilities, exercise facilities, and business centers with a computer and printer. Guests also receive hot breakfasts, cookies, and a daily paper.
Why You May Want To Start a Country Inn & Suites by Radisson Franchise
Franchisees might enjoy owning a Country Inn & Suites by Radisson franchise if they like working with people and enjoy giving genuine service. The company also looks for franchisees who display qualities of trust, responsibility, and accountability. A few skills that greatly benefit franchisees are being sensible, realistic, and responsive as various situations arise.
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson works to support and invest in franchisees so that you can, in turn, invest back in them through your work. Franchise terms are 20 years, and with the possibility of absentee ownership, many franchisees own more than one unit.
What Might Make a Country Inn & Suites by Radisson Franchise a Good Choice?
Being family-friendly means that children under 18 may stay free with an adult at Country Inn & Suites by Radisson. Another service they may offer is the best rate guarantee for customers where their price matches lower rates and adds an additional discount to the lower price.
To be part of the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Country Inn & Suites by Radisson Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson franchising team questions.
The company strives to make significant investments in its information technology and systems. Country Inn & Suites by Radisson also offers franchisees on-the-job training plus several days of classroom training. Franchisees are offered continued support, including help with the grand opening, safety and security procedures, field operations, and advertising.
As you decide if opening a Country Inn & Suites by Radisson franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Country Inn & Suites by Radisson franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Company Overview
About Country Inn & Suites by Radisson
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1987 (36 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 700
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada, South America, Mexico
- # of Units
- 492 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Country Inn & Suites by Radisson franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $1,922,424 - $9,607,369
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- No
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- Varies
- Classroom Training
- 47-65 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Country Inn & Suites by Radisson? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Country Inn & Suites by Radisson landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Country Inn & Suites by Radisson.
ClaimTek Systems
Hampton by Hilton
Entrepreneur's Source, The
Home2 Suites by Hilton
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.