Country Inn & Suites by Radisson was founded in 1986 by Curt Carlson and franchised a year later. The company has more than 450 units, including over 30 international units. Country Inn & Suites by Radisson is a part of the Radisson Hotels group and markets towards the midscale and upper-midscale sectors offering limited services.

The company works to be both business and family-friendly for its guests. Country Inn & Suites by Radisson offers studios and one-bedroom suites. Some offered services include meeting rooms, pools, coin-operated laundry facilities, exercise facilities, and business centers with a computer and printer. Guests also receive hot breakfasts, cookies, and a daily paper.

Why You May Want To Start a Country Inn & Suites by Radisson Franchise

Franchisees might enjoy owning a Country Inn & Suites by Radisson franchise if they like working with people and enjoy giving genuine service. The company also looks for franchisees who display qualities of trust, responsibility, and accountability. A few skills that greatly benefit franchisees are being sensible, realistic, and responsive as various situations arise.

Country Inn & Suites by Radisson works to support and invest in franchisees so that you can, in turn, invest back in them through your work. Franchise terms are 20 years, and with the possibility of absentee ownership, many franchisees own more than one unit.

What Might Make a Country Inn & Suites by Radisson Franchise a Good Choice?

Being family-friendly means that children under 18 may stay free with an adult at Country Inn & Suites by Radisson. Another service they may offer is the best rate guarantee for customers where their price matches lower rates and adds an additional discount to the lower price.

To be part of the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Country Inn & Suites by Radisson Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson franchising team questions.

The company strives to make significant investments in its information technology and systems. Country Inn & Suites by Radisson also offers franchisees on-the-job training plus several days of classroom training. Franchisees are offered continued support, including help with the grand opening, safety and security procedures, field operations, and advertising.

As you decide if opening a Country Inn & Suites by Radisson franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Country Inn & Suites by Radisson franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.