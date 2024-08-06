CycleBar has been Elevating Indoor Cycling with Immersive, Inclusive Workouts Since 2004 CycleBar is the largest indoor cycling brand and offers a variety of low-impact, high-intensity indoor cycling workouts, which are inclusive of all fitness levels.
3 Benefits of owning a CycleBar franchise:
- Access to a growing market with the world's largest network of premium indoor cycling studios.
- Scalable executive business model with high EBITDA margins and comprehensive franchisor support.
- Extensive training and assistance in site selection, sales, marketing, and staff recruitment.
CycleBar is a franchise that offers an engaging and multi-sensory indoor cycling experience with the benefit of a premium, scalable fitness business model focused on music-driven, high-energy workouts. Click Here for more information.
Key Facts:
- Minimum Initial Investment: $337,720 - $511,455
- Initial Franchise Fee: $60,000
- Liquid Capital Required: $100,000
- Net Worth Required: $500,000