CycleBar has been Elevating Indoor Cycling with Immersive, Inclusive Workouts Since 2004 CycleBar is the largest indoor cycling brand and offers a variety of low-impact, high-intensity indoor cycling workouts, which are inclusive of all fitness levels.

By Matthew Goldstein

3 Benefits of owning a CycleBar franchise:

  1. Access to a growing market with the world's largest network of premium indoor cycling studios.
  2. Scalable executive business model with high EBITDA margins and comprehensive franchisor support.
  3. Extensive training and assistance in site selection, sales, marketing, and staff recruitment.


CycleBar is a franchise that offers an engaging and multi-sensory indoor cycling experience with the benefit of a premium, scalable fitness business model focused on music-driven, high-energy workouts. Click Here for more information.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $337,720 - $511,455
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $60,000
  • Liquid Capital Required: $100,000
  • Net Worth Required: $500,000
