The Dapper Doughnut
Doughnuts and coffee
Founded
2015
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
2620 Regatta Dr., #214
Las Vegas, NV 89128
CEO
Mark Publicover
Parent Company
Diversified Franchise Group Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$40,195 - $282,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$19,500 - $29,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
The Dapper Doughnut has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
7 hours
Classroom Training:
31.5 hours