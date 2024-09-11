Get All Access for $5/mo

Destination Athlete is a Low Cost and Home Based Franchise Destination Athlete franchises provide owners the flexibility to run their business from the home with the freedom to make their own hours and grow at their own pace.

3 Benefits of owning a Destination Athlete franchise:

  1. Exclusive territory rights providing a potentially unopposed market presence.
  2. National brand support including advertising, SEO, and a robust franchisee network.
  3. Flexible, home-based business model allowing for full-time or part-time commitment.

Destination Athlete is a franchise that provides comprehensive resources for youth and school athletic teams, specializing in equipment, apparel, fundraising, and performance solutions. Established in 2008, the company offers entrepreneurs a low-cost, home-based opportunity to support athletes and sports teams with a one-stop resource that aims to fulfill all their needs. Click Here to learn more about Destination Athlete.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $28,300
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $20,000 - $50,000
  • Liquid Capital Required: $20,000
  • Net Worth Required: $100,000
  • Veteran Incentives: 15% off franchise fee
<strong>Learn more</strong> about Destination Athlete!

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
By Alina Trigubenko
Starting a Business

How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

For startup founders under a plethora of challenges like timing, investors and changing market demand, it is extremely hard to hire programmers who can deliver.

By Vasily Voropaev
Business News

An Iconic Brand Is Trying to Change Its Name — and Expand Beyond the Product It Introduced Over a Century Ago

The name change is "subtle-yet-important," says Campbell's CEO.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

She Started a Business When She Couldn't Satisfy a European Craving in the U.S. — Now It's Making More Than $10 Million This Year

Johanna Hartzheim, co-founder of baked goods subscription company Wildgrain, seized an opportunity to pivot during the pandemic.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

9 Strategies to Sustain and Scale Your Business in Uncertain Times

With the right perspective and focus, you can scale successfully in any economy.

By Sebastian Huelck
Business News

These Are the Top Tech Skills Employers Want the Most, According to a New Examination of 24,000 Job Listings

Some tech skills are more in demand than others. Here are the top 10 that employers are looking for right now.

By Sherin Shibu