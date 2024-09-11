Destination Athlete is a Low Cost and Home Based Franchise Destination Athlete franchises provide owners the flexibility to run their business from the home with the freedom to make their own hours and grow at their own pace.
3 Benefits of owning a Destination Athlete franchise:
- Exclusive territory rights providing a potentially unopposed market presence.
- National brand support including advertising, SEO, and a robust franchisee network.
- Flexible, home-based business model allowing for full-time or part-time commitment.
Destination Athlete is a franchise that provides comprehensive resources for youth and school athletic teams, specializing in equipment, apparel, fundraising, and performance solutions. Established in 2008, the company offers entrepreneurs a low-cost, home-based opportunity to support athletes and sports teams with a one-stop resource that aims to fulfill all their needs. Click Here to learn more about Destination Athlete.
Key Facts:
- Minimum Initial Investment: $28,300
- Initial Franchise Fee: $20,000 - $50,000
- Liquid Capital Required: $20,000
- Net Worth Required: $100,000
- Veteran Incentives: 15% off franchise fee