Dickey's Barbecue Pit
Barbecue
Founded
1941
Franchising Since
1994 (24 Years)
Corporate Address
4514 Cole Ave., #1015
Dallas, TX 75205
CEO
Roland Dickey Jr.
Parent Company
Dickey's Capital Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$289,939 - $421,244
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Dickey's Barbecue Pit has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
90 hours
Classroom Training:
50 hours