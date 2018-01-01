DirectBuy Inc.
Consumer buying club
Founded
1971
Franchising Since
1972 (46 Years)
Corporate Address
8450 Broadway, P.O. Box 13006
Merrillville, IN 46411-3006
CEO
Mike Bornhorst
Parent Company
United Consumers Club Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$359,000 - $904,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$75,000 - $75,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
22%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
DirectBuy Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
5 weeks
Classroom Training:
4 weeks
Additional Training:
At regional meetings
Number of Employees Required to Run:
9 - 12