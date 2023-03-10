100% Chiropractic
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#296 Ranked #454 last year
Initial investment
$331K - $695K
Units as of 2022
86 152.9% over 3 years
100% Chiropractic is a national wellness center that strives to offer cutting-edge chiropractic services and help its clients to live fully. Aside from offering massage therapy and chiropractic care, they also empower their clients to live life to their fullest and sell high-quality supplements.

Starting as a family business, the first 100% Chiropractic center was opened in August, 2004. The company began franchising in 2015, and has since grown to over 45 locations throughout the United States. There are still opportunities in many markets in the country. An ideal franchisee is willing to learn, has a passion for the wellness industry, and possesses excellent communication and entrepreneurial skills.

Why You May Want to Start a 100% Chiropractic Franchise

As a 100% Chiropractic franchisee, you will be in charge of the wellness center and ensure that clients get top-notch services. You will also be an active participant in the TRIBE and attend the quarterly meetings, which provide an opportunity to learn from other leaders and doctors.

100% Chiropractic may stand out from its competitors because they strive to have a solid foundation, unmatched standards, systems, support, and a strong family approach. They aim to be 100% different from other players in the industry and empower their clients to make life-changing adjustments. In addition, customers tend to love the relaxed ambiance and the services they receive at 100% Chiropractic wellness centers.

What Might Make a 100% Chiropractic Franchise a Good Choice? 

There are different types of franchise models that you can invest in. A "launch" is suitable for a chiropractor or non-chiropractor franchisee. A "hub" is a turnkey office for chiropractors, while a "flip" is when a franchisee turns their existing chiropractic office into a 100% Chiropractic center. Lastly, there is also a "silent" investor franchise model. Discounts are available to those interested in multi-unit ownership. 

Franchisees may need to be prepared for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should ensure that you do not forget about the existence of ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and advertising fees.

100% Chiropractic offers financial help both in-house and from outside lenders. If you qualify, these options will help to cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll. 

100% Chiropractic may be a great option if you want to enter the chiropractic business. They will provide you with essentially all the support you need during the lease negotiation, construction, and hiring process. 

How to Open a 100% Chiropractic Franchise

If you would like to operate a 100% Chiropractic, you can submit an initial franchise inquiry form. Then, if you appear to be a good fit for the brand, a franchise representative may contact you to begin the franchising process.

If you are granted a franchise, the training offered by the franchisor is continuous. Doctors and staff undergo training at company headquarters in Rancho Santa Fe, California. Ongoing training may be provided via daily phone support, semi-monthly video conference training, and in-person quarterly franchise meetings. After that, you may proceed with bettering the lives of your clients by operating a 100% Chiropractic franchise.

Company Overview

About 100% Chiropractic

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Chiropractic Services, Miscellaneous Health Services
Founded
2004
Parent Company
100% Inc.
Leadership
Drs. Jason and Vanessa Helfrich, CEO & CFO
Corporate Address
18029 Calle Ambiente, #509
Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
14
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
86 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a 100% Chiropractic franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000 - $300,000
Initial Investment
$331,124 - $694,850
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Royalty Fee
6.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$750/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
100% Chiropractic has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
214 hours
Classroom Training
42 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where 100% Chiropractic landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where 100% Chiropractic ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #296 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

