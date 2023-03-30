Founded by Brad Sugars in Australia in 1993, ActionCoach focuses on business and executive leadership coaching. With offices globally, they have helped thousands of companies become more successful. The ActionCoach franchise has been franchising for over 20 years and is built on the fourteen points of their culture system.

Along with over 130 units across the U.S., ActionCoach boasts over 500 international locations, including a handful in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start an ActionCoach Franchise

The ideal franchisee candidate for ActionCoach is someone with a passion for knowledge and an equal need to use that knowledge to assist others in achieving a higher level of business success.

Running an ActionCoach franchise means you can run a business that strives to improve the businesses of others. You are equipped with a tested coaching method and a proven business development system. These will help you build better businesses for your clients and improve your own franchise’s business. ActionCoach’s supportive management team will enable you to implement these systems effectively.

An ActionCoach franchise may be an excellent business opportunity, as you are given a chance to infiltrate the lucrative coaching business in business and executive coaching. The company’s simple and systemized approach to business has benefited business owners worldwide for more than 20 years. Your franchise could be a part of this legacy if you choose to franchise with ActionCoach.

What Might Make an ActionCoach a Good Choice?

Multiple times in recent years, ActionCoach has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Coaching is a multi-billion dollar business worldwide, and ActionCoach has a large share of the business coaching market. The business also offers relatively low startup costs and operating costs.

ActionCoach coaches about 15,000 businesses per week. Their system lets the results speak for themselves.

You should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other potential startup fees before joining the ActionCoach team. You’ll also want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. These will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees.

How to Open an ActionCoach Franchise

As you decide whether you wish to pursue the opportunity to open an ActionCoach franchise, ask questions to determine if you will be a good fit in the company culture. Submit a general inquiry for more information about the brand, and you may hear back from a franchise representative.

If you are chosen to franchise with ActionCoach, you will attend in-depth training to equip you with the knowledge and skills you need to run a successful business. ActionCoach wants your franchise to succeed and is ready to support you every step of the way. By opening the doors to your new business, you will be prepared to empower leaders and build businesses.