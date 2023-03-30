ActionCoach

ActionCoach

Business coaching
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$77K - $155K
Units as of 2021
739 13% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Founded by Brad Sugars in Australia in 1993, ActionCoach focuses on business and executive leadership coaching. With offices globally, they have helped thousands of companies become more successful. The ActionCoach franchise has been franchising for over 20 years and is built on the fourteen points of their culture system.

Along with over 130 units across the U.S., ActionCoach boasts over 500 international locations, including a handful in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start an ActionCoach Franchise

The ideal franchisee candidate for ActionCoach is someone with a passion for knowledge and an equal need to use that knowledge to assist others in achieving a higher level of business success.

Running an ActionCoach franchise means you can run a business that strives to improve the businesses of others. You are equipped with a tested coaching method and a proven business development system. These will help you build better businesses for your clients and improve your own franchise’s business. ActionCoach’s supportive management team will enable you to implement these systems effectively.

An ActionCoach franchise may be an excellent business opportunity, as you are given a chance to infiltrate the lucrative coaching business in business and executive coaching. The company’s simple and systemized approach to business has benefited business owners worldwide for more than 20 years. Your franchise could be a part of this legacy if you choose to franchise with ActionCoach.

What Might Make an ActionCoach a Good Choice?

Multiple times in recent years, ActionCoach has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Coaching is a multi-billion dollar business worldwide, and ActionCoach has a large share of the business coaching market. The business also offers relatively low startup costs and operating costs.

ActionCoach coaches about 15,000 businesses per week. Their system lets the results speak for themselves. 

You should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other potential startup fees before joining the ActionCoach team. You’ll also want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. These will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees.

How to Open an ActionCoach Franchise

As you decide whether you wish to pursue the opportunity to open an ActionCoach franchise, ask questions to determine if you will be a good fit in the company culture. Submit a general inquiry for more information about the brand, and you may hear back from a franchise representative. 

If you are chosen to franchise with ActionCoach, you will attend in-depth training to equip you with the knowledge and skills you need to run a successful business. ActionCoach wants your franchise to succeed and is ready to support you every step of the way. By opening the doors to your new business, you will be prepared to empower leaders and build businesses.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About ActionCoach

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Business Coaching & Consulting, Miscellaneous Business Services
Founded
1993
Parent Company
ActionCoach
Leadership
Brad Sugars, CEO & Founder
Corporate Address
5781 S. Fort Apache Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89148
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1997 (26 years)
# of employees at HQ
20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
739 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a ActionCoach franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$44,500 - $70,000
Initial Investment
$77,315 - $155,460
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $100,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$1.95K+/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Term of Agreement
10 to 15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
ActionCoach has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
90 days
Classroom Training
148 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like ActionCoach? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where ActionCoach landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to ActionCoach.

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans

Coffee, tea, pastries, sandwiches, salads
Ranked #280
Request Info

My Salon Suite/Salon Plaza

Salon suites
Ranked #62
Learn More

Minuteman Press

Printing, graphics, and marketing services
Ranked #167
Request Info

TeamLogic IT

IT managed services for businesses
Ranked #113
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing