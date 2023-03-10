In 2000, Advanced Maintenance was founded on the idea that trucking maintenance and repair could be done better. Advanced Maintenance strives to keep truckers safe and compliant with Department of Transportation standards. Advanced Maintenance provides preventive maintenance, repair, corrective maintenance, and regular maintenance tracking services.

In 2006, Advanced Maintenance started to offer franchise opportunities to qualified individuals. Now the company has over 15 franchise locations across the United States.

Why You May Want to Start an Advanced Maintenance Franchise

Advanced Maintenance technicians perform almost all the work on-site. This is accomplished through fully equipped service vans with onboard electronic diagnostic equipment and EPA-approved oil-recovery systems. Advanced Maintenance provides a system that tracks when trucks need maintenance. This system calculates the truck's usage patterns and the needs of each truck. Then, the technicians can schedule an appointment.

The ideal franchisee for Advanced Maintenance should have proven leadership, management, and communication skills. Franchisees may also need customer service and networking skills, as franchisees will be expected to develop relationships with clients that bring repeat business.

Advanced Maintenance franchisees should have a strong work ethic and a determination to grow their location. Franchisees do not need experience in the trucking industry. However, they should have some experience in business operations.

What Might Make an Advanced Maintenance Franchise a Good Choice?

Franchisees may be offered extensive training on how to run an Advanced Maintenance franchise. Training includes help on how to identify and hire service technicians. The training may also include ways to help service technicians improve their skills.

To be part of the Advanced Maintenance team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

As you decide if opening an Advanced Maintenance franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Advanced Maintenance franchise would do well in your community. You may want to make sure you have the right clients that will need your services regularly.

How to Open an Advanced Maintenance Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Advanced Maintenance franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Advanced Maintenance brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and territory research. Advanced Maintenance franchisees also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened should any issues arise.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate an Advanced Maintenance franchise.