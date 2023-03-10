Advanced Maintenance
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$132K - $185K
Units as of 2022
20 13% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

In 2000, Advanced Maintenance was founded on the idea that trucking maintenance and repair could be done better. Advanced Maintenance strives to keep truckers safe and compliant with Department of Transportation standards. Advanced Maintenance provides preventive maintenance, repair, corrective maintenance, and regular maintenance tracking services.

In 2006, Advanced Maintenance started to offer franchise opportunities to qualified individuals. Now the company has over 15 franchise locations across the United States.

Why You May Want to Start an Advanced Maintenance Franchise

Advanced Maintenance technicians perform almost all the work on-site. This is accomplished through fully equipped service vans with onboard electronic diagnostic equipment and EPA-approved oil-recovery systems. Advanced Maintenance provides a system that tracks when trucks need maintenance. This system calculates the truck's usage patterns and the needs of each truck. Then, the technicians can schedule an appointment.

The ideal franchisee for Advanced Maintenance should have proven leadership, management, and communication skills. Franchisees may also need customer service and networking skills, as franchisees will be expected to develop relationships with clients that bring repeat business.

Advanced Maintenance franchisees should have a strong work ethic and a determination to grow their location. Franchisees do not need experience in the trucking industry. However, they should have some experience in business operations.

What Might Make an Advanced Maintenance Franchise a Good Choice?

Franchisees may be offered extensive training on how to run an Advanced Maintenance franchise. Training includes help on how to identify and hire service technicians. The training may also include ways to help service technicians improve their skills.

To be part of the Advanced Maintenance team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements. 

As you decide if opening an Advanced Maintenance franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Advanced Maintenance franchise would do well in your community. You may want to make sure you have the right clients that will need your services regularly. 

How to Open an Advanced Maintenance Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Advanced Maintenance franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Advanced Maintenance brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and territory research. Advanced Maintenance franchisees also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened should any issues arise.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate an Advanced Maintenance franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Advanced Maintenance

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services, Miscellaneous Automotive Products & Services, Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2000
Parent Company
AMOS Franchising Systems Inc.
Leadership
Chris Holman, CEO/Director of Franchising
Corporate Address
2820 N. Kerr Ave.
Wilmington, NC 28405
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
26
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Europe (Eastern), Canada

# of Units
20 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Advanced Maintenance franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$132,350 - $185,100
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000 - $1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$35,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Advanced Maintenance offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Third Party Financing
Advanced Maintenance has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Advanced Maintenance? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Advanced Maintenance landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Advanced Maintenance.

Goosehead Insurance

Property and casualty insurance
Ranked #54
Learn More

Hommati

3D tours, aerial videos, photography, augmented reality, and other services for real estate agents
Ranked #330
Request Info

Phenix Salon Suites

Salon suites
Ranked #75
Request Info

PuroClean

Property damage restoration and remediation
Ranked #97
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing