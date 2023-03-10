Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$132K - $185K
- Units as of 2022
-
20 13% over 3 years
In 2000, Advanced Maintenance was founded on the idea that trucking maintenance and repair could be done better. Advanced Maintenance strives to keep truckers safe and compliant with Department of Transportation standards. Advanced Maintenance provides preventive maintenance, repair, corrective maintenance, and regular maintenance tracking services.
In 2006, Advanced Maintenance started to offer franchise opportunities to qualified individuals. Now the company has over 15 franchise locations across the United States.
Why You May Want to Start an Advanced Maintenance Franchise
Advanced Maintenance technicians perform almost all the work on-site. This is accomplished through fully equipped service vans with onboard electronic diagnostic equipment and EPA-approved oil-recovery systems. Advanced Maintenance provides a system that tracks when trucks need maintenance. This system calculates the truck's usage patterns and the needs of each truck. Then, the technicians can schedule an appointment.
The ideal franchisee for Advanced Maintenance should have proven leadership, management, and communication skills. Franchisees may also need customer service and networking skills, as franchisees will be expected to develop relationships with clients that bring repeat business.
Advanced Maintenance franchisees should have a strong work ethic and a determination to grow their location. Franchisees do not need experience in the trucking industry. However, they should have some experience in business operations.
What Might Make an Advanced Maintenance Franchise a Good Choice?
Franchisees may be offered extensive training on how to run an Advanced Maintenance franchise. Training includes help on how to identify and hire service technicians. The training may also include ways to help service technicians improve their skills.
To be part of the Advanced Maintenance team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.
As you decide if opening an Advanced Maintenance franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Advanced Maintenance franchise would do well in your community. You may want to make sure you have the right clients that will need your services regularly.
How to Open an Advanced Maintenance Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Advanced Maintenance franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Advanced Maintenance brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and territory research. Advanced Maintenance franchisees also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened should any issues arise.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate an Advanced Maintenance franchise.
Company Overview
About Advanced Maintenance
- Industry
- Automotive
- Founded
- 2000
- Parent Company
- AMOS Franchising Systems Inc.
- Leadership
- Chris Holman, CEO/Director of Franchising
- Corporate Address
-
2820 N. Kerr Ave.
Wilmington, NC 28405
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2006 (17 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 26
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Europe (Eastern), Canada
- # of Units
- 20 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Advanced Maintenance franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $132,350 - $185,100
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000 - $1,000,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $35,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $5,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- to 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Advanced Maintenance offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
- Third Party Financing
- Advanced Maintenance has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 80 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Advanced Maintenance? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Advanced Maintenance landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Advanced Maintenance.
Goosehead Insurance
Hommati
Phenix Salon Suites
PuroClean
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.