Poke bowls
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$141K - $388K
Units as of 2023
16 14.3% over 3 years
Aloha Poke Co. is proud to serve superfoods using fresh, mostly raw, and natural ingredients to blend tasty and unique flavors. The company started with its first two restaurants opening in 2016.

Today under the leadership of Chris Birkinshaw, Aloha Poke Co. has expanded to more than a dozen outlets in various states. Aloha Poke, Co. serves Asian foods, seafood, and other products. It began franchising in 2019.

Why You May Want to Start an Aloha Poke Co. Franchise

Aloha Poke Co. follows a set of company values, including honesty, integrity, respect, and collaboration. Aloha Poke Co. seeks to grow its brand with bold individuals looking to diversify their portfolio. Utilizing solid marketing and customer service skills while also having a passion for good food is important for an Aloha Poke Co. franchisee. Prior experience in business management or ownership is an added advantage.

Opening an Aloha Poke Co. franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make Aloha Poke Co. Franchise a Good Choice?

With many people going for healthier foods, Aloha Poke Co. provides chef-inspired and sourced house creations with gluten-free, vegan, paleo, and vegetarian options, including Patagonian salmon raised without antibiotics, line-caught wild ahi tuna, shrimp, and tofu. Additionally, the restaurant combines multiple variations to the customer's preference, known as Park Your Own Bowl (P.Y.O.B). The sustainable food idea offers business opportunities for entrepreneurs looking to venture into the fast-casual business.

Absentee ownership with Aloha Poke Co. is not allowed; a potential franchisee will carry out the restaurant's daily operations and employ professionals. 

To be part of the Aloha Poke Co. team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open an Aloha Poke Co. Franchise

If you are approved to be a qualified Aloha Poke Co. franchisee, the company's regional consultants will provide ongoing training, customer service programs, and support before, after, and during the operation of the franchise.

As you decide if opening an Aloha Poke Co. franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if the Aloha Poke Co. franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. 

As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Aloha Poke Co. franchising team questions. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees will be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Aloha Poke Co. requirements.

Company Overview

About Aloha Poke Co.

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Poke, Asian Food, Seafood
Founded
2016
Parent Company
Aloha Poke Holdings LLC
Leadership
Chris Birkinshaw, CEO
Corporate Address
445 W. Erie St., #200
Chicago, IL 60654
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
16 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Aloha Poke Co. franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$140,900 - $388,270
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$125,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Aloha Poke Co. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
64 hours
Classroom Training
16 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Updated: December 12th, 2022
