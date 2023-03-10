Aloha Poke Co. is proud to serve superfoods using fresh, mostly raw, and natural ingredients to blend tasty and unique flavors. The company started with its first two restaurants opening in 2016.

Today under the leadership of Chris Birkinshaw, Aloha Poke Co. has expanded to more than a dozen outlets in various states. Aloha Poke, Co. serves Asian foods, seafood, and other products. It began franchising in 2019.

Why You May Want to Start an Aloha Poke Co. Franchise

Aloha Poke Co. follows a set of company values, including honesty, integrity, respect, and collaboration. Aloha Poke Co. seeks to grow its brand with bold individuals looking to diversify their portfolio. Utilizing solid marketing and customer service skills while also having a passion for good food is important for an Aloha Poke Co. franchisee. Prior experience in business management or ownership is an added advantage.

Opening an Aloha Poke Co. franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make Aloha Poke Co. Franchise a Good Choice?

With many people going for healthier foods, Aloha Poke Co. provides chef-inspired and sourced house creations with gluten-free, vegan, paleo, and vegetarian options, including Patagonian salmon raised without antibiotics, line-caught wild ahi tuna, shrimp, and tofu. Additionally, the restaurant combines multiple variations to the customer's preference, known as Park Your Own Bowl (P.Y.O.B). The sustainable food idea offers business opportunities for entrepreneurs looking to venture into the fast-casual business.

Absentee ownership with Aloha Poke Co. is not allowed; a potential franchisee will carry out the restaurant's daily operations and employ professionals.

To be part of the Aloha Poke Co. team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open an Aloha Poke Co. Franchise

If you are approved to be a qualified Aloha Poke Co. franchisee, the company's regional consultants will provide ongoing training, customer service programs, and support before, after, and during the operation of the franchise.

As you decide if opening an Aloha Poke Co. franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if the Aloha Poke Co. franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Aloha Poke Co. franchising team questions. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees will be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Aloha Poke Co. requirements.