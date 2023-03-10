Always Best Care Senior Services
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$75K - $125K
Units as of 2022
228 8.6% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Always Best Care Senior Services is one of the leading providers of senior in-home health and nonmedical care. The franchise was founded in 1996 by Michael Newman. His vision of creating Always Best Care Senior Services was shaped by his frustration. He saw many seniors and their families overwhelmed and confused after a long search for the right assisted living community and wished to change that, resulting in him opening his own senior care company. Always Best Care Senior Services began to franchise in 2006. 

Through Always Best Care Senior Services, he created a company that would strive to provide compassionate support, trusted care, and professional advice to serve seniors. Today, the franchise has more than 200 franchise locations spanning multiple U.S. states and providing millions of hours of care every year.

Why You May Want to Start an Always Best Care Senior Services Franchise

Always Best Care Senior Services attempts to provide superior quality senior care in home-like environments for senior citizens and disabled adults. Franchisees play a vital role in preserving the dignity and independence of many elderly citizens who require specialized care. 

The 65-and-older community makes up a large amount of the United States population, and that is only projected to increase as time marches on. What makes an Always Best Care Senior Services franchise a unique and promising opportunity is the senior care industry's market potential. Many senior citizens need care, whether medical or nonmedical, and Always Best Care Senior Services offers both, potentially allowing you to have a strong market in which to operate your franchise.

What Might Make an Always Best Care Senior Services Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Best Care Senior Services team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open an Always Best Care Senior Services Franchise

As you decide if opening an Always Best Care Senior Services franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Always Best Care Senior Services franchise would do well in your community. If everything adds up, the team will likely arrange a personal meeting between you and the Always Best Care Senior Services CEO.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Always Best Care Senior Services team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open an Always Best Care Senior Services franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

You're likely to make an immediate difference in the lives of the elderly in your community with an Always Best Care Senior Services franchise. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Always Best Care Senior Services

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
Founded
1996
Parent Company
ABCSS Holdings LLC
Leadership
Jake Brown, CEO & President
Corporate Address
1406 Blue Oaks Blvd., #100
Roseville, CA 95747
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
22
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
228 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Always Best Care Senior Services franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,900
Initial Investment
$74,725 - $125,400
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Always Best Care Senior Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Always Best Care Senior Services? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Always Best Care Senior Services landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Always Best Care Senior Services.

HomeVestors of America

Home buying, repair, and selling
Ranked #35
Request Info

Planet Fitness

Fitness clubs
Ranked #7
Learn More

Home Instead

Nonmedical senior care
Ranked #116
Learn More

Huntington Learning Center

Tutoring and test prep
Ranked #122
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing