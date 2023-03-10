Always Best Care Senior Services is one of the leading providers of senior in-home health and nonmedical care. The franchise was founded in 1996 by Michael Newman. His vision of creating Always Best Care Senior Services was shaped by his frustration. He saw many seniors and their families overwhelmed and confused after a long search for the right assisted living community and wished to change that, resulting in him opening his own senior care company. Always Best Care Senior Services began to franchise in 2006.

Through Always Best Care Senior Services, he created a company that would strive to provide compassionate support, trusted care, and professional advice to serve seniors. Today, the franchise has more than 200 franchise locations spanning multiple U.S. states and providing millions of hours of care every year.

Why You May Want to Start an Always Best Care Senior Services Franchise

Always Best Care Senior Services attempts to provide superior quality senior care in home-like environments for senior citizens and disabled adults. Franchisees play a vital role in preserving the dignity and independence of many elderly citizens who require specialized care.

The 65-and-older community makes up a large amount of the United States population, and that is only projected to increase as time marches on. What makes an Always Best Care Senior Services franchise a unique and promising opportunity is the senior care industry's market potential. Many senior citizens need care, whether medical or nonmedical, and Always Best Care Senior Services offers both, potentially allowing you to have a strong market in which to operate your franchise.

What Might Make an Always Best Care Senior Services Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Best Care Senior Services team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open an Always Best Care Senior Services Franchise

As you decide if opening an Always Best Care Senior Services franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Always Best Care Senior Services franchise would do well in your community. If everything adds up, the team will likely arrange a personal meeting between you and the Always Best Care Senior Services CEO.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Always Best Care Senior Services team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open an Always Best Care Senior Services franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

You're likely to make an immediate difference in the lives of the elderly in your community with an Always Best Care Senior Services franchise.