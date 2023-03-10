Signing out of account, Standby...



Since its founding in 1989, Auto Appraisal Network has served communities throughout the United States with complete, thorough, and professional vehicle appraisal reports. Auto Appraisal Network may offer common appraisal services including bankruptcy, auto/boat financing, divorce settlements, estate planning, fair market value resale, pre-purchase inspections, and accident appraisals. Auto Appraisal Network also looks at both classic and modern makes of cars, trucks, RVs, bicycles, and more.
Looking at Auto Appraisal Network’s experience and expertise, we may see why major insurance service providers, legal systems, and financial institutions accept and certify its services.
Auto Appraisal Network began franchising in 2007 and has opened several franchises in the United States.
Why You Might Want to Start an Auto Appraisal Network Franchise
An Auto Appraisal Network franchise might be suitable for someone looking for an opportunity to be their own boss and get paid to look at classic and collectible cars. For some, an Auto Appraisal Network franchise could be a fun blend of hobby and business.
An Auto Appraisal Network franchisee should expect to work towards success in local markets, produce highly detailed professional appraisal reports, and maintain a high level of customer satisfaction. Franchisees should also expect to be of service to street rod, classic car, and collector culture.
What Might Make an Auto Appraisal Network Franchise a Good Choice?
Auto Appraisal Network consists of a network of professional appraisers. With that in mind, it may be safe to assume that Auto Appraisal Network expects nothing short of professionalism from its franchisees. With a centralized appraisal report processing system, Auto Appraisal Network believes it will stay ahead of the game.
To be part of the Auto Appraisal Network team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How to Open an Auto Appraisal Network Franchise
Before you decide to open an Auto Appraisal Network franchise, you should consider your area. Not every place will have niche car hobbyists or car culture conducive to the success of an Auto Appraisal Network franchise.
Though the demand for appraisals in multiple areas of the business's purview may still be relevant, you have to be realistic about your market's demand for an Auto Appraisal Network franchise. As such, it may be worth asking how existing Auto Appraisal Network franchisees engage in the brand's culture even if local demand for its services isn't high.
If awarded an Auto Appraisal Network franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Auto Appraisal Network brand throughout the franchising process. Typically, Auto Appraisal Network will certify a franchisee to appraise vehicles. In addition to pre-opening training, Auto Appraisal Network franchisees also could receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate an Auto Appraisal Network franchise.
Company Overview
About Auto Appraisal Network
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Founded
- 1989
- Parent Company
- Auto Appraisal Network Inc.
- Leadership
- David Williams, Founder
- Corporate Address

23986 Aliso Creek Rd., #204
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2007 (16 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 30 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Auto Appraisal Network franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $12,000 - $20,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $16,700 - $44,275
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $3,000 - $10,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $110/appraisal
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $200/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Auto Appraisal Network offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 15 hours
- Classroom Training
- 24 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
