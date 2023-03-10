Auto Appraisal Network

Since its founding in 1989, Auto Appraisal Network has served communities throughout the United States with complete, thorough, and professional vehicle appraisal reports. Auto Appraisal Network may offer common appraisal services including bankruptcy, auto/boat financing, divorce settlements, estate planning, fair market value resale, pre-purchase inspections, and accident appraisals. Auto Appraisal Network also looks at both classic and modern makes of cars, trucks, RVs, bicycles, and more.

Looking at Auto Appraisal Network’s experience and expertise, we may see why major insurance service providers, legal systems, and financial institutions accept and certify its services.

Auto Appraisal Network began franchising in 2007 and has opened several franchises in the United States.

Why You Might Want to Start an Auto Appraisal Network Franchise

An Auto Appraisal Network franchise might be suitable for someone looking for an opportunity to be their own boss and get paid to look at classic and collectible cars. For some, an Auto Appraisal Network franchise could be a fun blend of hobby and business.

An Auto Appraisal Network franchisee should expect to work towards success in local markets, produce highly detailed professional appraisal reports, and maintain a high level of customer satisfaction. Franchisees should also expect to be of service to street rod, classic car, and collector culture.

What Might Make an Auto Appraisal Network Franchise a Good Choice?

Auto Appraisal Network consists of a network of professional appraisers. With that in mind, it may be safe to assume that Auto Appraisal Network expects nothing short of professionalism from its franchisees. With a centralized appraisal report processing system, Auto Appraisal Network believes it will stay ahead of the game.

To be part of the Auto Appraisal Network team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open an Auto Appraisal Network Franchise

Before you decide to open an Auto Appraisal Network franchise, you should consider your area. Not every place will have niche car hobbyists or car culture conducive to the success of an Auto Appraisal Network franchise.

Though the demand for appraisals in multiple areas of the business's purview may still be relevant, you have to be realistic about your market's demand for an Auto Appraisal Network franchise. As such, it may be worth asking how existing Auto Appraisal Network franchisees engage in the brand's culture even if local demand for its services isn't high.

If awarded an Auto Appraisal Network franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Auto Appraisal Network brand throughout the franchising process. Typically, Auto Appraisal Network will certify a franchisee to appraise vehicles. In addition to pre-opening training, Auto Appraisal Network franchisees also could receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate an Auto Appraisal Network franchise.

Company Overview

About Auto Appraisal Network

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Services, Miscellaneous Automotive Products & Services, Miscellaneous Financial Services, Automotive
Founded
1989
Parent Company
Auto Appraisal Network Inc.
Leadership
David Williams, Founder
Corporate Address
23986 Aliso Creek Rd., #204
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2007 (16 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
30 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Auto Appraisal Network franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$12,000 - $20,000
Initial Investment
$16,700 - $44,275
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000
Cash Requirement
$3,000 - $10,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$110/appraisal
Ad Royalty Fee
$200/mo.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Auto Appraisal Network offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
15 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1-2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
