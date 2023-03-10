Bailey Seafood

The ocean is a magical place, and while we can't all travel and dive into its deep waters, we can sample the richness it has to offer. Bailey Seafood is a restaurant that strives to bring the best and freshest seafood straight from the sea to the dining table.

Founded in 1989, Bailey Seafood set out with a mission to deliver customers high-quality and one-of-a-kind menu items. Operating as a family-owned business, the brand keeps customer satisfaction in mind.

Customers may adore Bailey Seafood because they can choose the seafood they like and even see their meals prepared from scratch. Freshness, great taste, and satisfaction are the Bailey Seafood guarantee.

Bailey Seafood opened itself up to franchising in 2019 and is seeking to expand its reach.

Why You May Want To Start a Bailey Seafood Franchise

Bailey Seafood operates on the promise to always deliver seafood of the highest quality. They believe this will keep customers coming back. While franchisees don't need to be professional cooks, they must have superb entrepreneurial and communication skills.

As a franchisee with Bailey Seafood, you should expect to uphold the high standards set by the brand in daily operations. Of course, the ability to market new menus to customers will also help ensure that sales targets are met.

Word of mouth may be one of the best strategies for restaurant success. As a brand, Bailey Seafood may have built its popularity by customers spreading the word of its quality food and service. Individuals that can juggle the pressures of running a restaurant and still manage to keep a happy face might be well-suited to be a Bailey Seafood franchisee.

What Might Make a Bailey Seafood Franchise a Good Choice?

In an age where customers are typically aware of the benefits of healthy diets, high-quality food products are in high demand. Bailey Seafood believes it is a double-threat in the seafood industry since it can deliver fresh seafood products and prepare them expertly on demand. With these unique advantages, Bailey Seafood may be in a good position to succeed.

To be part of the Bailey Seafood team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth requirements. 

How To Open A Bailey Seafood Franchise

With decades of experience in the industry, Bailey Seafood knows what it takes to grow a brand. The company is prepared to provide franchisees with the knowledge and skills necessary to master its unique business model. If awarded a franchise, expect marketing and operational support, including access to vendor partnerships.  

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with the Bailey Seafood franchise, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Bailey Seafood franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Bailey Seafood

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Seafood , Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
Founded
1989
Leadership
Michael Kontras, CEO
Corporate Address
251 Breezewood Common
East Amherst, NY 14051
Social
Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bailey Seafood franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$34,500
Initial Investment
$226,250 - $381,500
Net Worth Requirement
$34,500
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Bailey Seafood has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
14 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5-7
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
