Mexican food
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$322K - $974K
Units as of 2020
113 16% over 3 years
Baja Fresh is a Mexican fast-casual restaurant meeting a demand for healthier fast food options. Since 1990, the brand has offered a menu consisting of handmade, farm-fresh food, prioritizing flavor and nutrition above trends and empty fillers. Baja Fresh is also known for its strategically designed restaurants where customer comfort is just as important as food quality.

Baja Fresh began franchising in 1995 and largely expanded its brand.

Why You Should Start a Baja Fresh Franchise

The company's philosophy—"Eat Well. Live Fresh."—makes the brand an option for franchisees who want to sell freshly prepared, health-conscious food without operating a full-scale restaurant. The company takes plenty of measures to ensure its locations' food is fresh, as they are committed to keeping microwaves, can openers, and freezers out of their kitchens. 

Experience in the food industry helps, but is not required to open a Baja Fresh franchise. A shared belief in fresh food is crucial to the brand and for interested franchisees. Because of this, franchisees should see the value in daily food prep and be willing to maintain and manage this standard. 

Franchisees may also find Baja Fresh's reputation and partnerships beneficial to their business. Baja Fresh has forged solid partnerships with an entire network of vendors or suppliers. These suppliers sell everything franchisees need to operate their business at a discount. These strategic partnerships may result in huge savings annually. Furthermore, Baja Fresh has third-party sources that can help franchisees pay the franchise fee, startup costs, and equipment finance.

What Might Make Baja Fresh a Good Choice?

Baja Fresh serves a Mexican-based cuisine with a health-conscious twist. Both Mexican food and healthy alternatives have become increasingly popular in the United States. With cuisine popularity, reputation, and the company's philosophy, a franchisee may own a competitive franchise within the Mexican fast-casual dining industry.

"Fresh" is Baja Fresh's claim to fame, but there are other advantages franchisees may benefit from. Franchisees may find that the company's two different concept options provide enough flexibility to open up their desired location. The company also provides hands-on training, from food prep to bookkeeping. Baja Fresh will work with franchisees and their staff to help implement important training into the franchise.

How to Open a Baja Fresh Franchise

As you gather your finances, you'll want to decide which franchise concept is best for your location. Baja Fresh offers either a Single or Express option. The Single option is a freestanding restaurant, whereas the Express option is counter service. To help you make this decision, research your local market.  Are there other Mexican fast-casual dining restaurants in your area? Is there a mall or shopping center that sees a lot of foot traffic? Can you take advantage of being close to a university or airport? You'll want to be sure you don't have too much competition and that you can capitalize on busy areas. 

If you meet all financial requirements, Baja Fresh deems you a good fit, and you choose your concept, you may sign a Franchise Disclosure Document. Once becoming a franchisee, you can begin to train and be well on your way to having a grand grand opening. 

Company Overview

About Baja Fresh

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Mexican Food
Founded
1990
Parent Company
MTY Franchising USA Inc.
Leadership
Eric Lefebvre, CEO
Corporate Address
9311 E. Via De Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1995 (28 years)
# of employees at HQ
227
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
113 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Baja Fresh franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$322,310 - $974,290
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Baja Fresh has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
240 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
