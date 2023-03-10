Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$322K - $974K
- Units as of 2020
-
113 16% over 3 years
Baja Fresh is a Mexican fast-casual restaurant meeting a demand for healthier fast food options. Since 1990, the brand has offered a menu consisting of handmade, farm-fresh food, prioritizing flavor and nutrition above trends and empty fillers. Baja Fresh is also known for its strategically designed restaurants where customer comfort is just as important as food quality.
Baja Fresh began franchising in 1995 and largely expanded its brand.
Why You Should Start a Baja Fresh Franchise
The company's philosophy—"Eat Well. Live Fresh."—makes the brand an option for franchisees who want to sell freshly prepared, health-conscious food without operating a full-scale restaurant. The company takes plenty of measures to ensure its locations' food is fresh, as they are committed to keeping microwaves, can openers, and freezers out of their kitchens.
Experience in the food industry helps, but is not required to open a Baja Fresh franchise. A shared belief in fresh food is crucial to the brand and for interested franchisees. Because of this, franchisees should see the value in daily food prep and be willing to maintain and manage this standard.
Franchisees may also find Baja Fresh's reputation and partnerships beneficial to their business. Baja Fresh has forged solid partnerships with an entire network of vendors or suppliers. These suppliers sell everything franchisees need to operate their business at a discount. These strategic partnerships may result in huge savings annually. Furthermore, Baja Fresh has third-party sources that can help franchisees pay the franchise fee, startup costs, and equipment finance.
What Might Make Baja Fresh a Good Choice?
Baja Fresh serves a Mexican-based cuisine with a health-conscious twist. Both Mexican food and healthy alternatives have become increasingly popular in the United States. With cuisine popularity, reputation, and the company's philosophy, a franchisee may own a competitive franchise within the Mexican fast-casual dining industry.
"Fresh" is Baja Fresh's claim to fame, but there are other advantages franchisees may benefit from. Franchisees may find that the company's two different concept options provide enough flexibility to open up their desired location. The company also provides hands-on training, from food prep to bookkeeping. Baja Fresh will work with franchisees and their staff to help implement important training into the franchise.
How to Open a Baja Fresh Franchise
As you gather your finances, you'll want to decide which franchise concept is best for your location. Baja Fresh offers either a Single or Express option. The Single option is a freestanding restaurant, whereas the Express option is counter service. To help you make this decision, research your local market. Are there other Mexican fast-casual dining restaurants in your area? Is there a mall or shopping center that sees a lot of foot traffic? Can you take advantage of being close to a university or airport? You'll want to be sure you don't have too much competition and that you can capitalize on busy areas.
If you meet all financial requirements, Baja Fresh deems you a good fit, and you choose your concept, you may sign a Franchise Disclosure Document. Once becoming a franchisee, you can begin to train and be well on your way to having a grand grand opening.
Company Overview
About Baja Fresh
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Mexican Food
- Founded
- 1990
- Parent Company
- MTY Franchising USA Inc.
- Leadership
- Eric Lefebvre, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
9311 E. Via De Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1995 (28 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 227
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:
- # of Units
- 113 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Baja Fresh franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
- Initial Investment
- $322,310 - $974,290
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000
- Cash Requirement
- $250,000
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3%
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Baja Fresh has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 240 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
