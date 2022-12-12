- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$39K - $131K
- Units as of 2023
-
2 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview
About Balloons by Luz Paz
- Industry
- Retail
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
- Founded
- 2017
- Leadership
- Luz Marina Paz, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
13601 SW 143rd Ct., #103
Miami, FL 33186
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2023 (2023-2023 years)
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 2 (as of 2023)
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Balloons by Luz Paz franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $19,900 - $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $38,550 - $131,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 5-7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Balloons by Luz Paz has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 36 hours
- Classroom Training
- 16 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Grand OpeningSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Social Media
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Balloons by Luz Paz? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Balloons by Luz Paz landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Balloons by Luz Paz.
Snap-on Tools
- description
- Professional tools and equipment
Home Clean Heroes
- description
- Residential cleaning
Pet Wants
- description
- Natural pet-food stores/delivery
Pet Supplies Plus
- description
- Retail pet supplies and services
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
What Makes Scenthound a Top New & Emerging Franchise
Focusing on out what dogs and their owners actually need helped Scenthound CEO Tim Vogelcreate a successful franchise system.
How to Harness the Power and Money of a Crowd Through Crowdfunding
You don't have to be rich, succumb to ever-growing interest rates, run the risk of your bank collapsing or use your house as collateral to build a franchise. All you have to do is find the right crowd.
Woman Ties the Knot at White Castle Almost 30 Years After the Chain Gave Her Free Food as a Homeless Teen
Jamie West was just 12 years old when she ran away from the foster care system.
Franchise Ownership Made Easy: Best Practices for Managing and Growing Your Business
Using these tips, you can maximize the benefits of franchise ownership and take your business to the next level.
Florida Burger King to Pay $8 Million to Customer Who Slipped and Fell in Restaurant Bathroom
The case marks one of the largest slip-and-fall verdicts in Florida's history.
6 Things to Consider When Getting Out of a Franchise Agreement
Want to get out of your franchise agreement? Here are six things to consider