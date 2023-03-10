Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse

Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse

Barbecue
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#461 Ranked #440 last year
Initial investment
$664K - $2.1M
Units as of 2022
12 9.1% over 3 years
People are passionate about barbeque, and when it’s done right, a single bite can make all worries disappear. Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse has made a name serving customers in the American South with unforgettable world-class barbeque.

Founded in 1950 by Eddie and Mildred McFarland, Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse set out to serve a smoky taste of home-style BBQ that customers love. Through a unique business model that relies on sourcing local meat and wood, the brand considers every meal an opportunity to serve diners with the best barbeque. With over five decades in the industry, it’s safe to say that Bar-B-Cutie may be home to some excellent pitmasters. 

Customers may appreciate the Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse promise that a good time is always a meal away. With quality food, service, hefty portions, and an on-time guarantee, Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse always tries to make the cut. 

Why You May Want To Start a Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse Franchise

Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse adheres to a set of core values that uphold integrity, creativity, diversity, and teamwork. The company looks for individuals with great communication skills and a passion for meeting customers' culinary needs. 

Franchisees do not typically need a background in the food industry, but a little passion for BBQ cuisine can blend in with the Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse mission. Since Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse strives to never lose sight of the importance of having fun, franchisees should be ready to adapt to the brand’s values and culture.

What Might Make a Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse Franchise a Good Choice?

Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse is a place where customers meet to treat themselves and share a love for good food. As an iconic family-owned business with experience and expertise, Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse may be the best place to serve communities that love BBQ. 

Opening a Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand. After a few decades of existence, Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse understands what it takes to grow its brand. While the brand may not offer exclusive territories, it’s ready to prepare franchisees with strategies to thrive in a crowded and competitive industry. 

To be part of the Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse Franchise

Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse is actively seeking franchisees passionate about BBQ to join their brand as it expands nationwide. For franchisees, Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse has set up an easy-to-own business model that eliminates mistakes that starters often make. 

Before making any financial commitments, research your local area to see if Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse would do well in your community. As part of your due diligence, you may also want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse franchising team questions. 

After completing the initial steps of applying for a Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse franchise, you should compile a set of questions as you move forward with an initial phone call and attend a company discovery day.

Company Overview

About Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Barbecue , Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Founded
1950
Parent Company
Bar-B-Cutie Franchise Systems LLC
Leadership
Brett McFarland, COO
Corporate Address
5120 Virginia Wy., #B-23
Brentwood, TN 37027
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2003 (20 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas

# of Units
12 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$663,649 - $2,080,491
Net Worth Requirement
$750,000 - $2,500,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000 - $460,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
231.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
20-24
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #461 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Food

Ranked #2 in Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants in 2022

Top Food Franchises

