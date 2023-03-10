People are passionate about barbeque, and when it’s done right, a single bite can make all worries disappear. Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse has made a name serving customers in the American South with unforgettable world-class barbeque.

Founded in 1950 by Eddie and Mildred McFarland, Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse set out to serve a smoky taste of home-style BBQ that customers love. Through a unique business model that relies on sourcing local meat and wood, the brand considers every meal an opportunity to serve diners with the best barbeque. With over five decades in the industry, it’s safe to say that Bar-B-Cutie may be home to some excellent pitmasters.

Customers may appreciate the Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse promise that a good time is always a meal away. With quality food, service, hefty portions, and an on-time guarantee, Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse always tries to make the cut.

Why You May Want To Start a Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse Franchise

Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse adheres to a set of core values that uphold integrity, creativity, diversity, and teamwork. The company looks for individuals with great communication skills and a passion for meeting customers' culinary needs.

Franchisees do not typically need a background in the food industry, but a little passion for BBQ cuisine can blend in with the Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse mission. Since Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse strives to never lose sight of the importance of having fun, franchisees should be ready to adapt to the brand’s values and culture.

What Might Make a Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse Franchise a Good Choice?

Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse is a place where customers meet to treat themselves and share a love for good food. As an iconic family-owned business with experience and expertise, Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse may be the best place to serve communities that love BBQ.

Opening a Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand. After a few decades of existence, Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse understands what it takes to grow its brand. While the brand may not offer exclusive territories, it’s ready to prepare franchisees with strategies to thrive in a crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse Franchise

Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse is actively seeking franchisees passionate about BBQ to join their brand as it expands nationwide. For franchisees, Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse has set up an easy-to-own business model that eliminates mistakes that starters often make.

Before making any financial commitments, research your local area to see if Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse would do well in your community. As part of your due diligence, you may also want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse franchising team questions.

After completing the initial steps of applying for a Bar-B-Cutie SmokeHouse franchise, you should compile a set of questions as you move forward with an initial phone call and attend a company discovery day.