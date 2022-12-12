Bark Avenue Daycamp

Dog daycare, boarding, training, and grooming
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 2023
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$228K - $426K
Units as of 2023
1 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Bark Avenue Daycamp

Related Categories Pets
Founded 2007
Parent Company Bark Avenue Franchise LLC
Leadership Michelle Sarwas, President/Founder
Corporate Address 1340 Deerfield Ln.
Bartlett, IL 60103

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2022 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 1 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Bark Avenue Daycamp franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$40,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$228,275 - $426,400
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 96-126 hours
Classroom Training 45-59 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Bark Avenue Daycamp.

Petland

description
Pets, pet supplies, boarding, daycare, grooming

Spiffy

description
On-demand car care

Dogtopia

description
Dog daycare, boarding, and spa services

Stride

description
Indoor running studios

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

Finding Opportunities in Adversity — Strategies for Profitability During Economic Downturns

It has been difficult for many businesses over the past few years. With economic downturns and financial challenges, companies need to be agile and innovative to survive and thrive.

By Adam Povlitz
Franchise

This New Government Rule Threatens to Disrupt the $825 Billion U.S. Franchise System

The NLRB's new Joint Employer Rule redefines the franchisor-franchisee relationship, potentially shaking the foundation of a key system that contributes to the U.S. economy. Here's how this significant change might alter the franchising landscape.

By Matthew Haller
Franchise

Get in the Game By Exploring the Top Pickleball Franchises for Entrepreneurs

Pair your love for the sport and your entrepreneurial spirit with these five franchise concepts.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

This Marine Turned Around Two Businesses Through Exceptional Leadership. Now They're Approaching a Combined $1 Million in Revenue.

Luke Cain took what he learned about leadership and determination in the Marine Corps and applied it to his businesses. The result has been rapid growth.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

McDonald's Just Announced 'Free Fries Fridays.' Here's How to Get In On the Deal.

The fast-food giant is giving away its most popular item—with a few conditions.

By Jonathan Small
Franchise

Millennials Are Getting Too Old for Crypto's Volatility. Many Are Moving to Franchising as a Safer Option.

After years marked by scandals and seeing their peers losing their life savings in Ethereum, many Millennial investors are looking for an alternative to crypto — and finding it in franchising.

By Kenny Rose
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing