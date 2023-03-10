The Barre Code was founded in 2010 by Jillian Lorenz and Ariana Chernin. Their mission was to create a fitness program that accommodates everyone while promoting acceptance and a positive growth environment for women. The Barre Code helps clients become their most effective selves by exceeding their personal fitness limits through three core programs: Barre, Brawl, and Boot camp.

The Barre Code started franchising in 2013 and has since expanded to more than 40 locations in the U.S. The brand has grown to have a community of over 200,000 members. The Barre Code aims to provide a platform where women, members, and franchisees can take the fitness concept and positively impact their lives and those around them. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned fitness guru, The Barre Code will always seek to find the right class for you.

Why You May Want to Start a The Barre Code Franchise

As a franchisee, the corporate team at The Barre Code will help you pick a studio space and provide you with all the studio design services to ensure your new center aligns with the brand. Additionally, you will receive new routines, custom playlists, promotional materials, and social media graphics every month to help you grow your The Barre Code studio and create a stable and potentially growing customer base.

While your business is taking shape, The Barre Code team will help install your equipment, signage, and music systems. Your lead trainers will also receive an intensive multi-week training program, and The Barre Code will support your marketing team in their promotional efforts for the launch of your new fitness studio.

What Might Make a The Barre Code Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of The Barre Code team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the franchise's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

The Barre Code has partnered with third party financial lenders that can help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

How To Open a Barre Code Franchise

The first phase in your journey to become a The Barre Code franchisee is the discovery phase. Here, you will submit an inquiry form. Next, a representative may contact you to brief you on the franchise's brand, operations, marketing, and real estate. If you are a good fit for the franchise, you will complete the official franchise application before participating in a franchising webinar.

The next step is attending the virtual discovery day, where you will learn about your business's day-to-day operations, how to market your business effectively, and how to create a loyal membership following. At this stage, the head team and current franchisees will be open to answering any questions you may have.

The final steps involve signing the franchise agreement, recruiting and training your team, and at last, launching your new The Barre Code franchise.