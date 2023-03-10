The Barre Code
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #411 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$268K - $421K
Units as of 2022
28 30% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

The Barre Code was founded in 2010 by Jillian Lorenz and Ariana Chernin. Their mission was to create a fitness program that accommodates everyone while promoting acceptance and a positive growth environment for women. The Barre Code helps clients become their most effective selves by exceeding their personal fitness limits through three core programs: Barre, Brawl, and Boot camp.

The Barre Code started franchising in 2013 and has since expanded to more than 40 locations in the U.S. The brand has grown to have a community of over 200,000 members. The Barre Code aims to provide a platform where women, members, and franchisees can take the fitness concept and positively impact their lives and those around them. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned fitness guru, The Barre Code will always seek to find the right class for you.

Why You May Want to Start a The Barre Code Franchise

As a franchisee, the corporate team at The Barre Code will help you pick a studio space and provide you with all the studio design services to ensure your new center aligns with the brand. Additionally, you will receive new routines, custom playlists, promotional materials, and social media graphics every month to help you grow your The Barre Code studio and create a stable and potentially growing customer base.

While your business is taking shape, The Barre Code team will help install your equipment, signage, and music systems. Your lead trainers will also receive an intensive multi-week training program, and The Barre Code will support your marketing team in their promotional efforts for the launch of your new fitness studio.

What Might Make a The Barre Code Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of The Barre Code team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the franchise's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

The Barre Code has partnered with third party financial lenders that can help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

How To Open a Barre Code Franchise

The first phase in your journey to become a The Barre Code franchisee is the discovery phase. Here, you will submit an inquiry form. Next, a representative may contact you to brief you on the franchise's brand, operations, marketing, and real estate. If you are a good fit for the franchise, you will complete the official franchise application before participating in a franchising webinar.

The next step is attending the virtual discovery day, where you will learn about your business's day-to-day operations, how to market your business effectively, and how to create a loyal membership following. At this stage, the head team and current franchisees will be open to answering any questions you may have.

The final steps involve signing the franchise agreement, recruiting and training your team, and at last, launching your new The Barre Code franchise. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About The Barre Code

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Barre Fitness, Fitness
Founded
2010
Parent Company
BCB Fit LLC
Leadership
Jillian Lorenz, Cofounder & Co-CEO
Corporate Address
106 E. Liberty St., #310
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
29
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
28 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Barre Code franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,500
Initial Investment
$268,230 - $420,704
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000 - $420,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000 - $225,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Barre Code has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
92 hours
Classroom Training
209 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like The Barre Code? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Barre Code landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to The Barre Code.

Crunch

Fitness centers
Ranked #43
Learn More

OLO Builders

New home construction
Request Info

Planet Fitness

Fitness clubs
Ranked #7
Learn More

Elements Massage

Therapeutic massage services
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing