Beef Jerky Experience
Initial investment
$195K - $402K
Units as of 2022
94 6% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Beef Jerky Experience is a leading franchisor of grab-and-go restaurants that offer premium jerky. The company was founded in 1995 and offered franchising opportunities beginning in 2010. The company is headquartered in Kodak, Tennessee.

The company is known for being a paradise for meat lovers, offering many flavors and premium jerky varieties that include salmon, elk, venison, traditional beef, and even meat-free jerky for vegans. Over the years, the company has built a cult-like following as they expanded across the country. 

Today, the company owns over 75 franchise stores across the country and offers retail franchise opportunities to interested franchisees.

Why You May Want to Start a Beef Jerky Experience Franchise

Franchisees of Beef Jerky Experience enjoy the backing of a nationally recognized brand with a proven track record. With over a decade of experience, Beef Jerky Experience provides its franchisees with a robust support framework and a system designed for growth. With Beef Jerky Experience, franchisees always have someone to turn to for a consultation when a need arises.

Beef Jerky Experience is different from other well-established retail franchise concepts because the company is committed to producing quality products. Apart from providing value to consumers, quality products ensure a longer shelf life that favors the franchisees. The franchisor strives to supply franchisees with quick-selling inventory, eliminating the need to invest in a warehouse.

What Might Make Beef Jerky Experience a Good Choice?

Currently, there is a massive market for healthy food products in the money giant that is the food industry. Jerky is known to be low-fat, low-calorie, and protein-heavy. This is why there are millions of people in the country that are eating up this nutritious snack. With an already established product in the market, you don't need the resources and time required to build a customer base from the bottom up.

To be part of the Beef Jerky Experience team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment, including a franchise fee and potential startup fees. You’ll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover possible ongoing fees as well. These ongoing fees might include royalty percentages, ad fees, and potential renewal fees.

How to Start Your Own Beef Jerky Experience Franchise

To start the process of becoming a franchisee, fill out and submit an inquiry form with the company. If you are a good fit, a representative from the company's franchise development team may call to schedule a webinar. If you both decide to proceed, Beef Jerky Experience will email you an application. Upon receipt and validation of the application, you will receive a Franchise Disclosure Document with more information about the franchise. 

Carry out your due diligence by contacting existing franchisees. Beef Jerky Experience may invite you to attend discovery day to meet with the franchise representatives. If both parties decide to continue, the company will run financial and background checks on you. If you meet the required net worth and cash liquidity minimums and your background checks come back clean, the franchisor will have you sign a franchise agreement and begin the project construction. The final step is opening your exciting new Beef Jerky Experience for business.

Company Overview

About Beef Jerky Experience

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Founded
1995
Parent Company
Beet Jerky Outlet Franchise Inc.
Leadership
Scott Parker, CEO
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 250
Kodak, TN 37764
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2010 (13 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
94 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Beef Jerky Experience franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,900
Initial Investment
$194,750 - $401,900
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000
Cash Requirement
$125,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off first-store franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Beef Jerky Experience has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
2-16 hours
Classroom Training
2-8 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-4
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Beef Jerky Experience landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Beef Jerky Experience ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Veteran

Ranked #36 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Food

Ranked #6 in Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses in 2022

Top Food Franchises

