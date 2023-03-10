Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub

Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub

Family sports restaurants
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$807K - $1.3M
Units as of 2020
144 16% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub is an Irish-themed chain of full-service family restaurants. The franchise prides itself on striving to provide the perfect space and social hub for every member of the community. The restaurants feature a bar for adults, a game room for children, and multiple TVs for entertainment. The company's franchised restaurants are designed to create the perfect atmosphere for family and friends to catch up while watching a game and enjoying a delicious meal.

Each restaurant offers a full bar menu for the adults, and a kids menu is included. Jim and Jeanette Mellady founded the company in Brandon, Florida in 1985. They began franchising in 1998. Since its inception, the brand has held firm to its values and purpose of bringing people together. 

Why You May Want to Open a Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub Franchise

There are many ways you can serve your community, but nothing tends to compete with unifying your community. Jim and Jeanette Mellady built the brand out of love. The spirit lives on in each of the company’s franchised restaurants. At Beef O’Brady's Family Sports Pub, guests have the freedom to make themselves comfortable, even if it means pairing tables to accommodate friends after spotting them across the dining area.

With over three decades of experience under their belts, the Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub experts know what works for the brand. They place an increased amount of focus on comprehensive training programs and providing a strong support system for franchisees. Beef O’Brady’s Family Sports Pub understands that it's the franchisee who handles most of the daily jobs. With that in mind, the company has developed and refined a system to reward franchisees as much as possible.

What Might Make a Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub Franchise a Good Choice?

Over the years, the company has worked to build a reputation for delicious meals and community commitment. This has made the restaurants a gathering spot for friends and family, allowing the brand to attract and retain a loyal customer base. With the high demand for their products and services, franchisees may be off to a good start in building a successful restaurant business.

To be a part of the Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You'll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. These fees will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How Do You Open a Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub Franchise?

As you make your decision regarding whether to open a Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. 

 If you meet the preliminary requirements, Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub may invite you to a discovery day at company headquarters in Tampa, Florida. Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub encourages franchisee applicants to carry out their due diligence before making a final decision. Once you're sure the opportunity is the right fit for you, you may be allowed to sign a franchise agreement to join the Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub team.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Sports Bars/Pubs, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Founded
1985
Leadership
Chris Elliott, CEO
Corporate Address
5660 W. Cypress St., #A
Tampa, FL 33607
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1998 (25 years)
# of employees at HQ
32
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
144 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$37,500
Initial Investment
$806,825 - $1,288,350
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
20-30
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub.

The Honey Baked Ham Co.

Retail specialty foods, catering, cafes
Ranked #166
Learn More

Denny's

Family restaurants
Ranked #119
Learn More

Growth Coach, The

Business and sales coaching for SMBs
Request Info

Caring Transitions

Senior transition and relocation, online auctions, and estate management
Ranked #371
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing