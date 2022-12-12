Beef 'O' Brady's Family Sports Pub

Family sports restaurants
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$813K - $1.5M
Units as of 2024
132 Decrease 4% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub is an Irish-themed chain of full-service family restaurants. The franchise prides itself on striving to provide the perfect space and social hub for every member of the community. The restaurants feature a bar for adults, a game room for children, and multiple TVs for entertainment. The company's franchised restaurants are designed to create the perfect atmosphere for family and friends to catch up while watching a game and enjoying a delicious meal.

Each restaurant offers a full bar menu for the adults, and a kids menu is included. Jim and Jeanette Mellady founded the company in Brandon, Florida in 1985. They began franchising in 1998. Since its inception, the brand has held firm to its values and purpose of bringing people together. 

Why You May Want to Open a Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub Franchise

There are many ways you can serve your community, but nothing tends to compete with unifying your community. Jim and Jeanette Mellady built the brand out of love. The spirit lives on in each of the company’s franchised restaurants. At Beef O’Brady's Family Sports Pub, guests have the freedom to make themselves comfortable, even if it means pairing tables to accommodate friends after spotting them across the dining area.

With over three decades of experience under their belts, the Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub experts know what works for the brand. They place an increased amount of focus on comprehensive training programs and providing a strong support system for franchisees. Beef O’Brady’s Family Sports Pub understands that it's the franchisee who handles most of the daily jobs. With that in mind, the company has developed and refined a system to reward franchisees as much as possible.

What Might Make a Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub Franchise a Good Choice?

Over the years, the company has worked to build a reputation for delicious meals and community commitment. This has made the restaurants a gathering spot for friends and family, allowing the brand to attract and retain a loyal customer base. With the high demand for their products and services, franchisees may be off to a good start in building a successful restaurant business.

To be a part of the Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You'll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. These fees will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How Do You Open a Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub Franchise?

As you make your decision regarding whether to open a Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. 

 If you meet the preliminary requirements, Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub may invite you to a discovery day at company headquarters in Tampa, Florida. Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub encourages franchisee applicants to carry out their due diligence before making a final decision. Once you're sure the opportunity is the right fit for you, you may be allowed to sign a franchise agreement to join the Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub team.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Beef 'O' Brady's Family Sports Pub

Industry Food
Related Categories Sports Bars/Pubs, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Founded 1985
Parent Company FSC Franchise Co. LLC
Leadership Chris Elliott, CEO
Corporate Address 5660 W. Cypress St., #A
Tampa, FL 33607
Social Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since 1998 (26 years)
# of employees at HQ 40
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 132 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Beef 'O' Brady's Family Sports Pub franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$25,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$812,850 - $1,475,375
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$500,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$250,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
4%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2.5%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Beef 'O' Brady's Family Sports Pub has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 286 hours
Classroom Training 80 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 20-30
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Beef 'O' Brady's Family Sports Pub landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Beef 'O' Brady's Family Sports Pub.

Exit Factor

description
Business coaching and consulting

Moe's Southwest Grill

description
Mexican food

Angry Crab Shack

description
Seafood boil restaurants

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar Franchise Development LLC

description
Full-service restaurant

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

McAlister's Deli Franchisees Average Nearly $2MM in Net Sales

Through genuine Southern hospitality and friendly conversation, McAlister's Deli aims to make every guest feel special. A McAlister's Deli franchise doesn't require grills, fryers, or late nights, meaning owners can save on resources.

By Matthew Goldstein
Franchise

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Names New CEO, Bringing a New Strategic Growth Vision to the Franchise

Max Wetzel, who previously served as Papa John's COO and chief customer officer, brings extensive experience in franchise growth, brand development and customer engagement.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

A McDonald's Favorite Is Making a Spicy Comeback — But Fans Want More

The wildly popular menu item is only available for a limited time, but fans are demanding the fast-food giant make it permanent.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

Curious Why Some Startups Fail? Here's Some Keys to Staying Ahead of the Curve

In the dynamic world of startups, making the right choices at the right time is crucial.

By Adam Povlitz
Franchise

Smoothie King Taps Into a Major Health Trend With Its 'GLP-1 Support Menu'

As GLP-1 medications gain popularity for weight management, this menu aims to fit users' unique dietary needs.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

International Franchise Association Pushes Back on Franchise Regulation

The IFA has formally called on the Federal Trade Commission to shift its focus away from increased regulation of the franchise business model, arguing that the commission's recent actions exceed its authority.

By Carl Stoffers
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing