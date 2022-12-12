- Franchise 500 Rank
Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub is an Irish-themed chain of full-service family restaurants. The franchise prides itself on striving to provide the perfect space and social hub for every member of the community. The restaurants feature a bar for adults, a game room for children, and multiple TVs for entertainment. The company's franchised restaurants are designed to create the perfect atmosphere for family and friends to catch up while watching a game and enjoying a delicious meal.
Each restaurant offers a full bar menu for the adults, and a kids menu is included. Jim and Jeanette Mellady founded the company in Brandon, Florida in 1985. They began franchising in 1998. Since its inception, the brand has held firm to its values and purpose of bringing people together.
Why You May Want to Open a Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub Franchise
There are many ways you can serve your community, but nothing tends to compete with unifying your community. Jim and Jeanette Mellady built the brand out of love. The spirit lives on in each of the company’s franchised restaurants. At Beef O’Brady's Family Sports Pub, guests have the freedom to make themselves comfortable, even if it means pairing tables to accommodate friends after spotting them across the dining area.
With over three decades of experience under their belts, the Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub experts know what works for the brand. They place an increased amount of focus on comprehensive training programs and providing a strong support system for franchisees. Beef O’Brady’s Family Sports Pub understands that it's the franchisee who handles most of the daily jobs. With that in mind, the company has developed and refined a system to reward franchisees as much as possible.
What Might Make a Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub Franchise a Good Choice?
Over the years, the company has worked to build a reputation for delicious meals and community commitment. This has made the restaurants a gathering spot for friends and family, allowing the brand to attract and retain a loyal customer base. With the high demand for their products and services, franchisees may be off to a good start in building a successful restaurant business.
To be a part of the Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You'll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. These fees will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How Do You Open a Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub Franchise?
As you make your decision regarding whether to open a Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
If you meet the preliminary requirements, Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub may invite you to a discovery day at company headquarters in Tampa, Florida. Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub encourages franchisee applicants to carry out their due diligence before making a final decision. Once you're sure the opportunity is the right fit for you, you may be allowed to sign a franchise agreement to join the Beef O'Brady's Family Sports Pub team.
Company Overview
About Beef 'O' Brady's Family Sports Pub
|Industry
|Food
|Related Categories
|Sports Bars/Pubs, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
|Founded
|1985
|Parent Company
|FSC Franchise Co. LLC
|Leadership
|Chris Elliott, CEO
|Corporate Address
|
5660 W. Cypress St., #A
Tampa, FL 33607
|Social
|Facebook, Twitter
Business Overview
|Franchising Since
|1998 (26 years)
|# of employees at HQ
|40
|Where seeking
|
This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
|# of Units
|132 (as of 2024)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Beef 'O' Brady's Family Sports Pub franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Franchise Fee
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
|$25,000
|
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
|$812,850 - $1,475,375
|
Net Worth Requirement
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
|$500,000
|
Cash Requirement
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
|$250,000
|
Veteran Incentives
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
|10% off franchise fee
|
Royalty Fee
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|4%
|
Ad Royalty Fee
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|2.5%
|
Term of Agreement
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
|10 years
|Is franchise term renewable?
|Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
|Third Party Financing
|Beef 'O' Brady's Family Sports Pub has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
|On-The-Job Training
|286 hours
|Classroom Training
|80 hours
|Ongoing Support
|
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
|Marketing Support
|
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|No
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|No
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|No
|# of employees required to run
|20-30
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Beef 'O' Brady's Family Sports Pub landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
