- Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$379K - $551K
- Units as of 2025
-
7 40.0% over 3 years
Company Overview
About bex+Co
|Industry
|Personal-Care Businesses
|Related Categories
|Salon Suites, Hair Care, Salon & Spa Services
|Founded
|2015
|Parent Company
|Bex Franchise Systems LLC
|Leadership
|Rebekah Irvine, Founder and Co-CEO
|Corporate Address
|
209 Star Thistle Trl.
Georgetown, TX 78628
|Social
Business Overview
|Franchising Since
|2025 (0 years)
|# of employees at HQ
|6
|Where seeking
|
This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
|# of Units
|7 (as of 2025)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a bex+Co franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Franchise Fee
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
|$49,500
|
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
|$378,596 - $551,494
|
Net Worth Requirement
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
|$185,000
|
Veteran Incentives
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
|15% off franchise fee
|
Royalty Fee
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|6%
|
Ad Royalty Fee
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|2%
|Is franchise term renewable?
|No
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
|Third Party Financing
|bex+Co has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
|On-The-Job Training
|14 hours
|Classroom Training
|10 hours
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|Yes
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|No
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|Yes
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|No
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to bex+Co.
Blo Blow Dry Bar
- description
- Hairstyling and makeup services
Frenchies Modern Nail Care
- description
- Manicure and pedicure studios
CarePatrol
- description
- Senior living placement, referral, and consulting
Kumon
- description
- Supplemental education
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
Franchise Industry Descends on D.C. to Advocate for 'Independence and Flexibility'
Hundreds of franchise leaders and policy makers gathered in Washington, D.C. this week for the summit, with the new American Franchise Act at the forefront.
These Are the Top 10 Children's Franchises in 2025
Discover the family-focused franchises that earned top spots on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 list.
This Simple Strategy Will Help Franchisees Get Customers and Scale Faster
From senior care to plumbing to schools, localized video storytelling shortens the ramp-up time to revenue and gives franchisees confidence from day one.
The Aging Population is Driving Demand for Quality In-Home Care Services
Home Helpers Home Care offers an opportunity to build a rewarding business that's both financially and personally fulfilling.
She Started a Business in Her 50s — and Still Leads It Nearly 20 Years Later: 'Don't Let Fear Stop You.'
Cathy Deano co-founded Painting with a Twist at 56 to help her community heal. Seventeen years later, she's still leading the way.
A Gas Station Giant Just Bought a Restaurant Franchise for $566 Million — Here's Why
The massive acquisition demonstrates how convenience retailers are moving deeper into food service — and reshaping the franchise landscape.