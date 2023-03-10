Blimpie Subs & Salads currently holds the record of being the oldest operating submarine sandwich franchise. For over 50 years, the company has been serving its customers what it hopes are the best deli subs available.

In 1964, the company was founded by three high school friends, Peter DeCarlo, Anthony Conza, and Angelo Baldassare. The three young friends decided that Hoboken, New Jersey needed a sub sandwich store. So, they borrowed $2,500 from a friend and started the first-ever Blimpie Subs & Salads sandwich shop.

After beginning to franchise in 1970, Blimpie Subs & Salads opened locations all throughout the U.S. In 2006, the company merged with Kahala Brands. Through this merger, Blimpie Subs & Salads became part of an international brand with over 2,900 franchised locations across more than 25 countries.

Why You May Want to Start a Blimpie Subs & Salads Franchise

The company has a tested business model that's been in operation for more than 50 years. With over five decades of experience under its belt, the company has refined its system to become one of the most efficient and respected brands in its category.

Throughout its years of operation, the company found that one of Americans' most highly valued qualities is convenience. This is why Blimpie Subs & Salads has focused on providing quick meals at an affordable price. The company also offers a national marketing campaign to assist in driving traffic to their franchisees.

As a franchisee, you'll benefit from a comprehensive pre-opening training program and ongoing support even after opening your business. With Blimpie Subs & Salads, you are not on the journey alone. The company values its franchisees highly and is always ready to go the extra mile to help you.

What Might Make a Blimpie Subs & Salads Franchise a Good Choice?

Blimpie Subs & Salads is not just another cookie-cutter sandwich brand. There are several reasons why this company may stand out from its competitors. Blimpie Subs & Salads is rich in expertise and experience.

Blimpie Subs & Salads has developed a cult-like following from customers. To be part of the Blimpie Subs & Salads team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Start a Blimpie Subs & Salads Franchise?

To start buying into the Blimpie Subs & Salads franchise, fill out the franchise inquiry form. If the brand approves of your form, they may schedule a meeting to discuss your interests. If both parties find Blimpie Subs & Salads to be a good fit for you, they'll send over a Franchise Disclosure Document for your review.

After the due diligence period, you may sign a franchise agreement and make the initial investment. After this step, they'll invite you for training along with one of your employees. Finally, you'll be ready for the grand opening of your new Blimpie Subs & Salads restaurant because, after all, there's nothing better than a tasty sandwich.