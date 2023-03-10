Blimpie Subs & Salads

Blimpie Subs & Salads currently holds the record of being the oldest operating submarine sandwich franchise. For over 50 years, the company has been serving its customers what it hopes are the best deli subs available. 

In 1964, the company was founded by three high school friends, Peter DeCarlo, Anthony Conza, and Angelo Baldassare. The three young friends decided that Hoboken, New Jersey needed a sub sandwich store. So, they borrowed $2,500 from a friend and started the first-ever Blimpie Subs & Salads sandwich shop.

After beginning to franchise in 1970, Blimpie Subs & Salads opened locations all throughout the U.S. In 2006, the company merged with Kahala Brands. Through this merger, Blimpie Subs & Salads became part of an international brand with over 2,900 franchised locations across more than 25 countries.

Why You May Want to Start a Blimpie Subs & Salads Franchise

The company has a tested business model that's been in operation for more than 50 years. With over five decades of experience under its belt, the company has refined its system to become one of the most efficient and respected brands in its category. 

Throughout its years of operation, the company found that one of Americans' most highly valued qualities is convenience. This is why Blimpie Subs & Salads has focused on providing quick meals at an affordable price. The company also offers a national marketing campaign to assist in driving traffic to their franchisees. 

As a franchisee, you'll benefit from a comprehensive pre-opening training program and ongoing support even after opening your business. With Blimpie Subs & Salads, you are not on the journey alone. The company values its franchisees highly and is always ready to go the extra mile to help you.

What Might Make a Blimpie Subs & Salads Franchise a Good Choice?

Blimpie Subs & Salads is not just another cookie-cutter sandwich brand. There are several reasons why this company may stand out from its competitors. Blimpie Subs & Salads is rich in expertise and experience.

Blimpie Subs & Salads has developed a cult-like following from customers. To be part of the Blimpie Subs & Salads team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Start a Blimpie Subs & Salads Franchise?

To start buying into the Blimpie Subs & Salads franchise, fill out the franchise inquiry form. If the brand approves of your form, they may schedule a meeting to discuss your interests. If both parties find Blimpie Subs & Salads to be a good fit for you, they'll send over a Franchise Disclosure Document for your review. 

After the due diligence period, you may sign a franchise agreement and make the initial investment. After this step, they'll invite you for training along with one of your employees. Finally, you'll be ready for the grand opening of your new Blimpie Subs & Salads restaurant because, after all, there's nothing better than a tasty sandwich. 

Company Overview

About Blimpie Subs & Salads

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Submarine Sandwiches, Sandwiches
Founded
1964
Parent Company
Kahala Brands
Leadership
Eric Lefebvre, CEO
Corporate Address
9311 E. Via De Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1970 (53 years)
# of employees at HQ
227
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
169 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Blimpie Subs & Salads franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$11,900 - $19,900
Initial Investment
$74,780 - $422,200
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$106,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Blimpie Subs & Salads has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10-15
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
